Did You Know This Affordable Tool Brand Is Compatible With Milwaukee Batteries?

Mellif sells 31 tools that work with your Milwaukee batteries on its website, although nine are out of stock as of August 2025,including the company's popular air duster, snow shovel, and paint sprayer. However, several popular options compatible with your Milwaukee 18V battery set are available. One such product is the 720 GPH Stick Pump — a cordless stick transfer pump with a max height of 26 feet, an auto shut-off timer, and a 36-inch submersible barrel.

Another 18V-compatible product is Mellif's lightweight, cordless hot glue gun, which heats up in under five minutes and can dispense .63 ounces of glue per minute. To date, Mellif's hot glue gun retails for less than $30 and is particularly popular on Amazon, where it garnered a 4.7 rating across 1,500 reviews. Other Milwaukee-compatible Mellif tools have found less success on the online marketplace, with its water transfer pump and power grease gun both sporting 3.8 ratings across 150 reviews collectively.

According to the Mellif website, these products feature built-in battery protection, so they're designed to prevent damage to your batteries. Unfortunately, because Mellif's products don't come with batteries, it is important to check the quality of your Milwaukee 18V battery and charger before ordering. A helpful feature of the company's sales process is that customers who are unsatisfied with their purchase can return their undamaged product for 30 days, no questions asked, making it easy to test if its products are right for you. In addition to this return policy, Mellif offers a 5-year warranty across its product offerings.