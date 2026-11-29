How To Check Whether A Milwaukee Tool Seller Is Authorized (And Why It Matters)
If you're caught between retailers, an easy way to confirm whether they're authorized by Milwaukee to sell their products is by checking online. On the Milwaukee website, you can search authorized resellers by physical store or view a list of online partners. To view physical store locations on a map, select the "Find Local" tab. But take note, you'll only be able to use this function for the United States, Canada, or Mexico. You can either search by city, state, or zip code. Alternatively, if you are planning to buy online, you can select "Shop Online" and review its list of 18 retail partners, which include Home Depot, Acme Tools, ACE Hardware, ToolUp, MaxTool, White Cap, and Grainer.
Depending on a variety of factors, there's no hard and fast rule of whether it is cheaper to buy online or in-store. Retail partners will have their own deals. For example, several Milwaukee tools come with free batteries on Home Depot, like the M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool, and M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless ½-inch Impact Wrench. You can also save money by using coupons, scouring through clearance aisles, and taking advantage of free shipping. Each retailer will also have their own sales, such as during Black Friday.
While you might be able to snag legitimate Milwaukee products from third-party sellers, there are some real drawbacks. Here's why it matters that you're making your purchase from a retailer with Milwaukee's seal of approval.
Why you should buy Milwaukee tools from an authorized reseller
When it comes to buying from unauthorized sellers, the biggest risk that you take on is that you might end up buying fake products. For example, even for trained eyes, it can be difficult to spot fake power tool batteries. Sure, you can try to verify packaging by checking for certification marks, logos, or fonts. But realistically, unless you can compare it side by side with authentic packaging, it's hard to know what to look for. Apart from invalidating your legitimate product's warranties, using fake power tool batteries can lead to fire hazards or other risks for injury.
Second, there's also the element of compatibility with your existing Milwaukee tools. For example, one of the most common mistakes that ruin power tool batteries is hooking it up to the wrong charger. If you accidentally use a fake charger, the least that can happen is that it doesn't charge properly, but in some rare scenarios, it could lead to disastrous consequences, like explosions. The same issues can also arise with legitimate, but damaged or badly refurbished products.
Compared to authorized sellers, third-party sellers might not have accurate product information on their websites. They might also be selling outdated products, so you might lose out on the latest, and oftentimes better technology. You also likely won't get to enjoy exclusive launches, special promotions, or discounted bundles. And of course, authorized sellers are held accountable for both reliable service and warranties.