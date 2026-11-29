If you're caught between retailers, an easy way to confirm whether they're authorized by Milwaukee to sell their products is by checking online. On the Milwaukee website, you can search authorized resellers by physical store or view a list of online partners. To view physical store locations on a map, select the "Find Local" tab. But take note, you'll only be able to use this function for the United States, Canada, or Mexico. You can either search by city, state, or zip code. Alternatively, if you are planning to buy online, you can select "Shop Online" and review its list of 18 retail partners, which include Home Depot, Acme Tools, ACE Hardware, ToolUp, MaxTool, White Cap, and Grainer.

Depending on a variety of factors, there's no hard and fast rule of whether it is cheaper to buy online or in-store. Retail partners will have their own deals. For example, several Milwaukee tools come with free batteries on Home Depot, like the M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool, and M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless ½-inch Impact Wrench. You can also save money by using coupons, scouring through clearance aisles, and taking advantage of free shipping. Each retailer will also have their own sales, such as during Black Friday.

While you might be able to snag legitimate Milwaukee products from third-party sellers, there are some real drawbacks. Here's why it matters that you're making your purchase from a retailer with Milwaukee's seal of approval.