Is It Cheaper To Buy Milwaukee Tools Online Or In-Store?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While just about everything is expensive these days, power tools can get especially pricey. This is particularly true when buying from a major tool brand like Milwaukee as opposed to one of the many cheap yet solid power tool brands out there. As one of the foremost names in tools, Milwaukee is sold at such brick and mortar retailers as Home Depot, along with Internet-based shops like Red Tool Store. Even through equally legitimate Milwaukee retailers, getting the right deal between in-store and online purchases requires research.
At Home Depot, the company has stated that prices in-store and online will differ, though oftentimes they will match. Tools like the M12 Fuel stubby impact wrench and the M18 Fuel compact band saw, for instance, are priced the same online and in-store. Meanwhile, Grainger's Milwaukee prices can vastly deviate, in large part due to their contractor versus individual pricing systems. In-store, that same band saw is regularly $661.89, while online it can be found for $425.39. Also, websites for physical retailers typically price similarly to online-only sources. A Milwaukee M18 cordless hammer drill is priced at $229 at Home Depot, Red Tool Store, and Ace Hardware. The same can be said for a Milwaukee M18 cordless blower, which has a regular price of $199 at Home Depot, Red Tool Store, and Ace alike.
There's no one-size-fits-all answer for whether in-store or online buying is the guaranteed money-saving option. It comes down to comparing stores of both varieties and seeing exactly what savings they offer, since their respective promotions and discounts can be serious difference-makers.
Sales, coupons, and more are key to saving on Milwaukee tools anywhere
As mentioned, finding the cheapest Milwaukee tools cheap isn't strictly a matter of visiting a physical store or placing an online order. However, occasionally, one route can be better than the other. For in-store buying, the clearance section can be worth checking for a deal. While there's no guarantee a Milwaukee product will reach this area, it's always worth a look just in case you can find a full-priced item on markdown. At Home Depot, for example, there are also in-store only coupons that can shave a few dollars off your next Milwaukee purchase. Not to mention, if there's not a free shipping deal running, buying in-store means avoiding online shipping and handling costs.
Meanwhile, online shopping has its share of financial benefits. Online-only retailers like Red Tool Store often run extensive Milwaukee sales and offer combo kits that save you money per included item, in many cases with free shipping attached. Though largely a brick-and-mortar entity, Home Depot's website has its share of online-only Milwaukee tool deals, like Buy More, Save More. These promotions push spending a bit more with the benefit of increased discounts the higher your total reaches. Store memberships like Ace Rewards can cut out shipping costs on qualifying orders, while offering discounts and money-saving opportunities online and in-store as well.
Tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee for numerous reasons, but building a collection truly adds up. That's why it's important to seek out the best deals on the brand possible, buying both online and in-store and comparing different tool sources to secure the best price out there.