When you hear the name "Honda," you probably think about the company's history of producing motorcycles, as well as numerous powerful Honda-branded sports cars and SUVs. Either that or the sumo character from "Street Fighter II." However, the Honda name was once synonymous with diesel engines in Europe, but then the company decided to go green. Well, more like it had to go green.

In 2019, Honda announced that it would stop selling diesel cars and sunset diesel engine production to accommodate ever-increasingly strict global emissions regulations. Since the vehicles were primarily sold in Europe, Honda targeted standards set forth by the European Union (95 grams of CO2 per kilometer) and stated it would switch to electric engines, specifically for SUVs, by 2021. Although, Honda originally planned to meet the EU's requirements by 2025. The company also cited a declining interest in diesel engines as yet another reason for the change.

Unfortunately, when Honda decided to wipe its diesel engines from the market, the company also decided to cut back on the number of car models and, more importantly, active car factories. Several months before Honda announced it would phase out diesel cars, the company stated it would close its only car factory in the UK. While all these cutbacks reduced the amount of money Honda spent on manufacturing, which was then funneled into R&D, it did cost the jobs of around 3,500 automotive workers.