Not Cars, Not Trucks – Toyota's Next Target Is Outer Space
Toyota has been around for close to a century. Vehicles are the company's bread and butter, but the Japanese automaker has branched out to manufacture products that aren't cars or trucks, including devices like a Toyota-brand air jet loom and the Home Support Robot. Toyota's next big target is the final frontier, although it is focused less on leading the way and more on providing the funding needed to make spacefaring possible.
Recently, Axios got to interview Toyota and walked away with some juicy information, specifically how much the company is invested in space travel. Or should we say how much the company has invested. According to the outlet, three of Toyota's investment branches (Toyota Ventures, Woven Capital, and Toyota Invention Partners) have spent well over $240 million on funding for space-oriented startups. These include companies such as Stoke Space (which makes reusable rockets) and Xona Space System (which is developing an alternative to GPS navigation) to cover everything from satellite manufacturing to spacecraft servicing.
Of course, Toyota brings more to the table than just cold hard cash. The company plans to leverage its supply chains and manufacturing experience to help give companies a boost and avoid potential bottlenecks. What does this mean for the future? According to Axios, Toyota's investments and expertise could reduce the price of rocket launches, which the company believes is crucial since organizations are focusing more on launching constellations of smaller satellites. With any luck, Toyota's efforts will help solve the problem of small satellites falling from orbit and the alarming effects they can have on the Earth's atmosphere.
Toyota is working on its own space vehicles
According to Axios, Toyota could potentially shape the future of the space industry. For example, the company Apex Space is approaching satellite manufacturing much the same way Toyota manufactures cars: Build satellites as standardized platforms that can accept a wide variety of specialized components. And Toyota partnered with the company to help. But again, Toyota's contributions extend further than influence and finances.
Ever since 2019, Toyota has worked closely with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to work on the next generation of spacefaring rover, nicknamed the "Lunar Cruiser." Unlike prior lunar rovers, this design is pressurized, so drivers and passengers can travel around without constantly wearing their spacesuits. Furthermore, any technology designed for the Lunar Cruiser could circle back to Earth and help develop new sustainable technologies. At least, that's Toyota's plan. In all honesty, we'd probably just end up bringing Lunar Cruisers along with us should we ever visit Mars in person.
Toyota has also partnered up with companies like Interstellar Technologies to build "space infrastructure," which will consist of rocket launch pads and "mobility devices" that can ship and carry cargo. We don't have a solid idea of what they're planning, but don't expect it to look like the power loader exoskeletons from the "Alien" franchise. Also, don't expect the companies to release anything soon, as, in their own words, they "still have so much to do" (via ToyotaTimes).