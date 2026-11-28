Toyota has been around for close to a century. Vehicles are the company's bread and butter, but the Japanese automaker has branched out to manufacture products that aren't cars or trucks, including devices like a Toyota-brand air jet loom and the Home Support Robot. Toyota's next big target is the final frontier, although it is focused less on leading the way and more on providing the funding needed to make spacefaring possible.

Recently, Axios got to interview Toyota and walked away with some juicy information, specifically how much the company is invested in space travel. Or should we say how much the company has invested. According to the outlet, three of Toyota's investment branches (Toyota Ventures, Woven Capital, and Toyota Invention Partners) have spent well over $240 million on funding for space-oriented startups. These include companies such as Stoke Space (which makes reusable rockets) and Xona Space System (which is developing an alternative to GPS navigation) to cover everything from satellite manufacturing to spacecraft servicing.

Of course, Toyota brings more to the table than just cold hard cash. The company plans to leverage its supply chains and manufacturing experience to help give companies a boost and avoid potential bottlenecks. What does this mean for the future? According to Axios, Toyota's investments and expertise could reduce the price of rocket launches, which the company believes is crucial since organizations are focusing more on launching constellations of smaller satellites. With any luck, Toyota's efforts will help solve the problem of small satellites falling from orbit and the alarming effects they can have on the Earth's atmosphere.