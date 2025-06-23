Toyota Lunar Cruiser: What Does The Land Cruiser For The Moon Look Like?

Toyotas are ubiquitous — you'd be hard-pressed not to see at least one while driving on local roads or out the highway. One place you might not expect to see a Toyota, however, is on the surface of the Moon. But, if the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) gets its way, that's exactly where you might find one, as it's currently working with Toyota to build a lunar cruiser specifically designed for exploring the unique conditions of Earth's satellite. The "Lunar Cruiser" project first began in 2019, and, if successful, will provide astronauts with an easier way to scout the surface of the Moon and explore larger areas beyond their landing site.

This wouldn't be the first vehicle to drive around the Moon's gray, sandy landscape. NASA's Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) was used during the last three Apollo missions conducted by NASA, which occurred in 1971 and 1972. The battery-powered vehicle could fit two astronauts and allowed astronauts to cover a distance of nearly 22.5 miles during Apollo 17 — the last time humans were on the Moon. NASA is currently working on Apollo's successor, the Artemis mission, which plans to bring people back to the Moon for the first time in over 50 years. Interest in further exploring the Moon has been steadily growing over the years, as the planetary body can be mined for resources and is a perfect place for a giant lunar telescope.

Toyota's Lunar Cruiser will look sleeker and more modern. Its six large wheels and squat frame give it sort of a bug-like appearance, though you wouldn't be wrong to compare it the brand's Land Cruiser. Its boxy design looks even closer to Toyota's camper vans, though. That makes sense, because astronauts won't just drive the vehicle — they'll also live in it.