Falling Starlink Satellites Could Be Having An Alarming Effect On The Earth's Atmosphere

The sky is becoming an increasingly crowded place. Over the last several years, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite market has increased exponentially, as multiple players have become interested in establishing an atmospheric LEO satellite infrastructure. What began in 2019 with the first batch of Starlink satellites has exploded to include Amazon Leo, and will soon include former Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company, as it gears up to enter the market with its TeraWave network. China has also launched its own mega-constellation of satellites, in the form of its Guowang and Qianfan networks.

According to Harvard University, there's over 14,000 active satellites orbiting Earth's lower atmosphere as of early 2026, and that number will only climb, as the market is forecast to reach $108 billion by 2035 and could encompass over 70,000 satellites, per Goldman Sachs. Other estimates put it at over 100,000. While billionaires and world governments continue to industrialize space, it begs the question of what effect it has on climate and Earth's atmosphere. This isn't a question that Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos are likely to ask anytime soon –- but it is one scientists and astronomers are asking.

The answer? Unique pollution that could potentially further disrupt Earth's climate and deplete the ozone layer as these satellites de-orbit. Starlink has reported the destruction of over 200 satellites between 2025 and 2026, with more to come — and we don't fully understand what that means for the atmosphere. What's worse, the FCC is mulling the idea of making satellite operators effectively exempt from the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA), presumably in an effort to expedite the launch of future satellites as the US competes to win the commercial space race.