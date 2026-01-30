Starlink Lowers Over 4,000 Satellites Following Near-Miss With China

The Space race is heating up, and this time, it's the enterprise players rather than nation actors that are holding the chips. The Starlink constellation, which is run by Elon Musk-led SpaceX and currently serves everything from remote areas to in-flight WiFi, is increasingly finding itself entangled in risky situations. The latest one involves a close call with a Chinese satellite that led to a drastic measure. In December, a satellite launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwestern China came dangerously close to a Starlink satellite. In the wake of the incident, SpaceX has decided to lower the orbital altitude of nearly 4,400 satellites, bringing them down from 550 kilometers (341.7 miles) to 480 kilometers (298.2 miles).

According to SpaceX engineering VP, Michael Nicolls, the two satellites came within a 200-meter range, blaming the close call on a lack of "coordination or deconfliction with existing satellites." Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Software claim that the move was directly linked to the near-collision event with an Earth imaging satellite, reports the South China Morning Post. According to Chinese scientists, the orbital data and launch trajectory was created and shared "just under 14 minutes before the close approach, leaving SpaceX with little time to detect the risk."

Starlink is beginning a significant reconfiguration of its satellite constellation focused on increasing space safety. We are lowering all @Starlink satellites orbiting at ~550 km to ~480 km (~4400 satellites) over the course of 2026. The shell lowering is being tightly... — Michael Nicolls (@michaelnicollsx) January 1, 2026

This isn't the first incident of its kind. In 2021, there were two separate incidents where Starlink satellites had a close approach with the Chinese Space Station, forcing the spacecraft to perform an emergency collision avoidance maneuver. Interestingly, SpaceX's decision to lower the orbit of nearly half of its Starlink satellite cluster is being seen as a risky move in itself. Chinese researchers have warned that coordination mistakes might trigger a cascading event of collisions, dropping a massive amount of debris on Earth.