Options in terms of internet service providers haven't always been plentiful, especially for those in rural America or more remote parts of the world. Satellite internet service first became available back in the late 1990s and has traditionally used geostationary devices. A geostationary satellite can match the rotation of the Earth, basically remaining in the same section of sky continuously. The problem however, is that these geostationary units sit much further out in space, creating latency or delay when receiving and transmitting data.

Conversely, Starlink satellites orbit much closer to earth and form a unified web of thousands called a constellation. Rather than delays of 600ms or more, as with geostationary satellites, Starlink latency is closer to 25ms. As a result, internet has become more widely available and can support high data transfer in places it was previously impossible. This does come at a price though – Starlink will cost you a good amount of money. While its primary purpose is to provide high-speed internet, Starlink has also helped the FBI track down a scammer ring across the globe that was preying on Americans in 2026.

In parts of the world like southeast Asia, criminal organizations have been setting up shop well outside of populated cities, opting for isolated locales, using Starlink equipment. Starlink remained scarce on details in terms of its contribution to the law enforcement operation, but the company did admit on X, that it "proactively detect[s] and disable[s] terminals involved in illegal activity."