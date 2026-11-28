5 Great Tech Gift Ideas That The Whole Family Can Use
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shopping for a gift for one person is hard enough. But buying gifts for everyone in the family presents its own challenges. You're trying to please kids whose tastes change every week and adults who insist they need nothing. One solution is to buy a family gift, something everyone can use and enjoy. It saves them space in their home, saves you time on shopping, and possibly saves you money instead of buying individual gifts. Since it's a gift made for the whole family, it could be the very thing that brings them closer together.
Tech is an easy category for family gifting. One gadget or device can provide hours of entertainment for everyone, regardless of age or interests. Family tech gifts give people a reason to gather and make memories together. If you choose something that's genuinely useful (not just novel), you can be sure it will get used again and again. If you like the idea of a family tech gift and want to check multiple people off your holiday shopping list at once, consider these five tech finds the whole family can enjoy.
Elegoo Centaur Carbon 2 Combo 3D Printer
Mom needs a hook to hang her oven mitts. Dad needs a basic scraping tool but doesn't want to make the trip to Home Depot. Their young twin girls want fidget toys. And their teenage son wants to make a PS5 remote control holder that looks like octopus tentacles. Whatever you need in a pinch, there's potentially a 3D print file that can solve it, and many of them are available for free. 3D printers still fall under the niche tech category, but it's broadening every year as 3D printers become cheaper and easier to use, and as more people see what these printers can really do.
The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is a user-friendly 3D printer that makes a great family tech gift. Anyone can set it up in under an hour, even without prior 3D printing experience. The printer can hold four filament colors at once, and the machine automatically registers each color placement thanks to RFID chips in the spools. Changing filaments is as easy as sliding one spool off and sliding another one on, then gently feeding the end of the filament into the machine. The major printer components are enclosed in glass, adding an extra layer of safety. You can see through the glass door and watch your print come to life. If you're away, you can watch your print on your phone through the printer's app.
Cozyla Calendar 3 Plus
Between school calendars, sports schedules, dentists and doctors, haircuts, work, church, and the occasional PTA meeting, one of the best gifts you can give a family is clarity in the middle of chaos. Centralizing all of the information that keeps the household going is a good place to start, and the Cozyla Calendar 3 Plus lets you do it in style. It's one of several alternatives to the Skylight Calendar.
This digital display is made to be the command center of the home. It acts as a central calendar for every member of the family, with color coding for tasks and appointments. My husband and I sync our Google calendars to the device so we only have to enter things once. It also moonlights as a recipe and meal planner, a smart home hub, and a grocery list maker. You can customize the screen to show various features or apps. It also has a hands-free AI voice agent built in, along with a chore and reward system that might actually get your kids to enjoy their tasks. Add photos and videos to show up on the screensaver to make it uniquely yours. The Cozyla Calendar 3 Plus comes in two sizes: a 24-inch screen and a 32-inch screen. While you can unlock certain features with a subscription, you can use many features without a membership.
HiSense S6 Roamview Portable 32-Inch Monitor
At my house, we have a TV in nearly every room. That's why I wasn't sure whether I really needed this portable monitor from Hisense. That said, it's been one of my best finds yet, and it's something my whole family fights over. Think of it as a giant smartphone on wheels. It runs on the Android operating system, so you have access to the Google Play Store and can download games, streaming services, and other apps. My kids love to play Fruit Ninja on it. It feels like we're in the arcade (but for way cheaper).
I can roll this monitor into the kitchen and display my recipes from Facebook and Pinterest without having to hover and squint. We like to roll it outside next to our firepit and watch football games in the fall. The base is heavy and sturdy, so even with two rowdy teens in the house, I don't worry much about its survival. The battery also lasts for several hours per charge, even when I'm streaming my true crime shows all day.
You can get the Hisense Roamview 32-inch Portable Monitor from Best Buy for $999.99.
Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
For families who love sweets but can never agree on which ice cream to buy at the store, the Ninja Creami offers a tasty solution. This 7-in-1 frozen treat maker can whip up a batch of ice cream, fro-yo, sorbet, gelato, and more. It includes seven pre-set programs that start with one touch of a button, so there's not much of a learning curve. As with any homemade ice cream, you control what ingredients go into it. It's one way to make your sweet treats a little healthier (at least as healthy as you can get for something like ice cream).
The machine breaks down your chosen base into a smooth, creamy texture in minutes. You can add mix-ins like candies, Oreos, or gummies to customize your flavors. And since making a batch of treats doesn't take long, everyone can have their own in time for family movie night. The one caveat is that it does take a little pre-planning. You'll want to freeze your ice cream base overnight so it's ready to use when you're ready to eat. Something else I love about this ice cream maker: It comes in unique colors you don't see every day. Choose from Luminous Blue, Navy, Cloud Silver, Plum, Mocha, Soft Sage, or Strawberry.
You can get the Ninja Creami on Amazon for $229.99.
Nex Playground
For families with school-aged children or younger, the Nex Playground might have you rethinking screen time. Many parents focus on getting their kids off screens, but this unique gaming system is proof that screen time can be good for you too, depending on how you use it. This interactive box includes multiple games that require you to get up and move your body. Screen time becomes exercise time, and more importantly, family time.
The box connects to your regular TV and has a built-in camera to track your movements along with the gameplay. Several games are included for free, with the full catalog of games available through a subscription service. There are no controllers to connect or charge; your body does all the work. Even if you choose not to get a subscription, all of the games are ad-free and allow you to play them as much as you like.
You can get the Nex Playground on Amazon for $299.00.