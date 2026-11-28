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Shopping for a gift for one person is hard enough. But buying gifts for everyone in the family presents its own challenges. You're trying to please kids whose tastes change every week and adults who insist they need nothing. One solution is to buy a family gift, something everyone can use and enjoy. It saves them space in their home, saves you time on shopping, and possibly saves you money instead of buying individual gifts. Since it's a gift made for the whole family, it could be the very thing that brings them closer together.

Tech is an easy category for family gifting. One gadget or device can provide hours of entertainment for everyone, regardless of age or interests. Family tech gifts give people a reason to gather and make memories together. If you choose something that's genuinely useful (not just novel), you can be sure it will get used again and again. If you like the idea of a family tech gift and want to check multiple people off your holiday shopping list at once, consider these five tech finds the whole family can enjoy.