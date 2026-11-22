Google has a way of taking the guesswork out of securing your account. All you have to do is head to the Google Security Checkup page and sign in to your Google account. This simple account review checks your Google account for risks and gives you recommendations on how to quickly secure it. From there, you can go through them one by one and see if you want to tweak them.

For example, one of the first options you will see is to add a recovery email if you haven't already. It comes in handy in instances where you've lost access to your account and need to regain it. It can be because you forgot the password or because someone has hacked your Gmail account and locked you out. Once you click Add, you will be taken through the necessary steps to add the recovery email (make sure you confirm it afterward). Another example of why this page is important is because you will also be able to review any linked apps that have access to the Google products you use, including Gmail. If you see an app you don't recognize, click Remove access, then click Confirm in the pop-up.

What recommendations show up on the Security Checkup page will depend on the vulnerabilities Google has identified. Other recommendations include setting up a passkey or enabling two-step verification. These are all optional but worth considering.