5 Immediate Steps To Take If Your Email Account Has Been Hacked

There are several common signs that indicate your email account has been hacked. The first is unusual login activity. If you notice unfamiliar devices or locations accessing your account, it could indicate a problem. Most email providers offer tools to review recent login activity which you can use to monitor your account's security. For instance, here is how you can do it in Gmail:

Open Gmail and scroll to the bottom of your inbox. In the bottom right corner, click on Details. This will open a new window that shows your last account activity. You can see the dates, times, locations, and devices that accessed your Gmail account. You can also see if there are any concurrent sessions or suspicious activities.

Another sign of hacking is unauthorized changes to your account settings. This could include alterations to your password, security questions, or forwarding rules. If you receive notifications about changes you didn't make, it might be a hacker messing around. We also recommend looking at the sent emails from your account, as hackers may use your compromised account to send spam, phishing emails, or malware to your contacts.

In some cases, you may also experience unusual behavior within your account, such as changes to your contacts or inbox organization. You might also notice important emails disappearing from your inbox or trash folder. These changes could be the result of unauthorized access.