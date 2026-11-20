From day one, the "Grand Theft Auto" series has been all about stealing cars to complete missions and escape the cops (it's kinda in the title). As game console technology improved, Rockstar has added new systems to increase immersion and give players new ways to approach challenges. One of the latest additions is a new item that lets you steal certain cars without smashing windows.

The Key Cloner in "Grand Theft Auto 6" is an app you can install on your in-game phone that lets you break into vehicles that don't have keys. Contrary to popular belief, thieves can break into and steal keyless cars in the real world, except in "GTA 6," the process is as "simple" as scanning a car with the "Waink It" app to determine whether it is keyless, selecting the "Clone Key" option when you approach the vehicle (Triangle on PS5 and Y on Xbox), and completing a quick minigame. Not as easy as smashing a window on a car immune to the effects of your Slim Jim, but much less conspicuous. Mostly.

While Slim Jims let you open cars without setting off alarms, keyless cars have silent safeguards. If you use the Key Cloner, you might end up hijacking a vehicle with a tracker. These come in two varieties. Standard trackers, despite the name, don't actually track your location, but just prevent you from modifying the vehicle with upgrades. The more advanced trackers, meanwhile, tattle your location to the cops. However, these trackers must run on the same technology that powered the bomb in the 1994 movie "Speed," because you can outrun the signal if you drive fast enough. Thankfully, you can remove both kinds of trackers by registering the vehicle.