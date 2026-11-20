How To Clone Keys In GTA 6 So You Can Steal Cars Much Easier
From day one, the "Grand Theft Auto" series has been all about stealing cars to complete missions and escape the cops (it's kinda in the title). As game console technology improved, Rockstar has added new systems to increase immersion and give players new ways to approach challenges. One of the latest additions is a new item that lets you steal certain cars without smashing windows.
The Key Cloner in "Grand Theft Auto 6" is an app you can install on your in-game phone that lets you break into vehicles that don't have keys. Contrary to popular belief, thieves can break into and steal keyless cars in the real world, except in "GTA 6," the process is as "simple" as scanning a car with the "Waink It" app to determine whether it is keyless, selecting the "Clone Key" option when you approach the vehicle (Triangle on PS5 and Y on Xbox), and completing a quick minigame. Not as easy as smashing a window on a car immune to the effects of your Slim Jim, but much less conspicuous. Mostly.
While Slim Jims let you open cars without setting off alarms, keyless cars have silent safeguards. If you use the Key Cloner, you might end up hijacking a vehicle with a tracker. These come in two varieties. Standard trackers, despite the name, don't actually track your location, but just prevent you from modifying the vehicle with upgrades. The more advanced trackers, meanwhile, tattle your location to the cops. However, these trackers must run on the same technology that powered the bomb in the 1994 movie "Speed," because you can outrun the signal if you drive fast enough. Thankfully, you can remove both kinds of trackers by registering the vehicle.
How to acquire the Key Cloner
Since "Grand Theft Auto 6" is a sandbox open world game, the best items are usually off the beaten path. For instance, the developers hid a car that references Paul Walker's "Fast and Furious" Mitsubishi Eclipse in a random garage on a random island in the game. Thankfully, you don't need to go out of your way for the Key Cloner, as you can acquire it by progressing through the story (minor spoilers incoming).
In Chapter 3, Randy (one of the game's connections) will give you a list of rare cars he wants you to steal. After you start working for him, he will give you the app. You will know you're in the right quest when you accept the "Steal the Zorruso for Randy" mission. However, while we said that you can remove keyless car trackers by registering the vehicles, we may have jumped the gun a little bit. At first, Randy and Pay 'n Sprays (your main methods of registering vehicles) will only remove the standard trackers, i.e., the ones that prevent you from adding mods.
If you want to remove the more advanced trackers that tell the police your exact location, you will need to complete Randy's storyline and steal every car on his list for him. Not a big deal for completionists, who will probably fulfill this requirement before they start the next mission, but just keep that in mind in case you want to hotwire an expensive keyless car in-game. You don't want the police to hound you from one end of Vice City to the other, do you?