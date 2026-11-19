"Grand Theft Auto 6" is a certified megahit, tying the all-time record Metacritic score and causing huge swaths of people to take time off from work to explore the wide world of Leonida (the game's fictional version of South Florida). If you're one of the millions immersing yourself in the biggest game of the year, we've got a great tip on how to get the best early car upgrade in Chapter 1: the Retro Build for protagonist Jason's Vapid '70 Ganado.

If you're looking to tool around the massive "GTA 6" map in style, the good news is that you can grab the Retro Build very early on in your playthrough. The bad news is that you'll need to have purchased the $100 Ultimate Edition of the game to get the free upgrade. Keep in mind you'll only be able to use the Retro Build in Chapter 1.

If you do own the Ultimate Edition, you'll get a text during Chapter 1 asking you to check out Coastal Auto Care, the in-game mechanic/mod shop where you can repair and upgrade your ride. You can set the shop as a waypoint directly from the text message or go visit it on Key Lento at any time (it'll be marked with a "Fix Your Car" objective on the map for easy reference) to fix up the Ganado and apply the bonus Retro Build.