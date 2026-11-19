GTA 6's Best Early Car Upgrade Is Free - Here's How To Get It In Chapter 1
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is a certified megahit, tying the all-time record Metacritic score and causing huge swaths of people to take time off from work to explore the wide world of Leonida (the game's fictional version of South Florida). If you're one of the millions immersing yourself in the biggest game of the year, we've got a great tip on how to get the best early car upgrade in Chapter 1: the Retro Build for protagonist Jason's Vapid '70 Ganado.
If you're looking to tool around the massive "GTA 6" map in style, the good news is that you can grab the Retro Build very early on in your playthrough. The bad news is that you'll need to have purchased the $100 Ultimate Edition of the game to get the free upgrade. Keep in mind you'll only be able to use the Retro Build in Chapter 1.
If you do own the Ultimate Edition, you'll get a text during Chapter 1 asking you to check out Coastal Auto Care, the in-game mechanic/mod shop where you can repair and upgrade your ride. You can set the shop as a waypoint directly from the text message or go visit it on Key Lento at any time (it'll be marked with a "Fix Your Car" objective on the map for easy reference) to fix up the Ganado and apply the bonus Retro Build.
Meet Joey to apply the Retro Build upgrade
If you're still struggling to find the shop or navigate Leonida in general, there's an easy way to unlock the entire map early on in the game. Once you get to Coastal Auto Care, you'll need to talk to Joey before driving into the garage. Then, you'll have to deal with the standard work. Jason's Ganado has seen better days (and the game wants to tutorialize you), so before custom mods and cosmetics, you'll have to get the engine repaired and walk through how to do a respray, which is handy to know as it can help you dodge stubborn police pursuit later in the game.
You're free to explore the entire menu of customizations for Jason's ride, but Ultimate Edition owners can find the Retro Build option under the Pro Builds tab as a Full Kit upgrade. Applying the Retro Build kit replaces the default dinged-up, rusted exterior with a slick, shiny finish in mustard and burnt sienna, though you're free to tweak the colors to your heart's content. Rockstar clearly wanted to reward players who laid out that extra $20 for the Ultimate Edition with more than just cosmetics as well, because the upgrade kit also boosts your car's speed and acceleration by a smidge.