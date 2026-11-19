This Is How To Unlock GTA 6's Entire Map As Early As You Can
The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise has been among the most successful gaming series in the world, not merely because it allows average folks to indulge their inner Scarfaces, but because of how immersive it is. Although the long-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI" just became available, it's already apparent the game's full map is the franchise's most extensive yet. Of course, anyone with experience playing these games likely knows you have to first unlock the full map to thoroughly appreciate this.
The map appears in the game when you call up the Pause menu. However, until you unlock the entire map, much of it will appear "fogged" and invisible.
Luckily, thanks to the PowerPyx YouTube channel, we already have a video demonstrating how to unlock the full map. Watch the video yourself to find out how to use a plane to reveal the map as quickly as possible, letting you fully explore the world Rockstar's team created:
The steps to unlock the full map in GTA VI
The PowerPyx video demonstrates how to access the crop duster plane that you'll need to help you open up the map. Once you've accessed the plane, you can essentially fly around the perimeter of Vice City (the game's stand-in for Miami) and the rest of Leonida. This reveals the parts of the map that would have previously been hidden. The video demonstrates all the areas you'll need to fly around to "unfog" the map thoroughly.
Keep in mind that the "outside world" of "Grand Theft Auto VI" isn't the only aspect of this game that's more expansive than in previous releases. The game also allows you to access the interiors of far more buildings than you could in "Grand Theft Auto V." That said, as of this writing, the title has only been available to much of the public for less than 24 hours. As fans of the series know, it's possible to own a GTA game for years and not explore every corner of its map. Thus, gamers are likely to discover more and more details of Vice City as they continue to explore.