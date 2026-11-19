The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise has been among the most successful gaming series in the world, not merely because it allows average folks to indulge their inner Scarfaces, but because of how immersive it is. Although the long-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI" just became available, it's already apparent the game's full map is the franchise's most extensive yet. Of course, anyone with experience playing these games likely knows you have to first unlock the full map to thoroughly appreciate this.

The map appears in the game when you call up the Pause menu. However, until you unlock the entire map, much of it will appear "fogged" and invisible.

Luckily, thanks to the PowerPyx YouTube channel, we already have a video demonstrating how to unlock the full map. Watch the video yourself to find out how to use a plane to reveal the map as quickly as possible, letting you fully explore the world Rockstar's team created: