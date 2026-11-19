The release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" is among the most anticipated events in gaming history. Anyone who's ever played an entry in Rockstar's famous franchise likely knows these aren't the types of games you can play casually, as their immersive worlds practically demand that gamers devote hours to their first few sessions. Given that the map for "GTA VI" may be even bigger than most fans ever anticipated, it makes sense that those who've waited years for this day might want to spend as much of it getting to know Vice City as possible. In fact, so many have indicated plans to call out sick to work or school to play the newest "Grand Theft Auto" that the volume of job and class absences associated with the game may be statistically significant.

As of this writing, "Grand Theft Auto VI" has only been available to consumers for a few hours. Right now, fans of the franchise are getting acquainted with new features, like the option to access far more buildings than could be accessed in previous "GTA" releases.

It's impossible to say with any certainty exactly how many people decided to take off to game today. However, according to data from BambooHR, we at least know that just under one in five (or 18%) of surveyed salaried workers state they at least planned on taking the day "Grand Theft Auto VI" finally becomes playable off.