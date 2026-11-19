How Many People Called Out Sick To Play GTA 6?
The release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" is among the most anticipated events in gaming history. Anyone who's ever played an entry in Rockstar's famous franchise likely knows these aren't the types of games you can play casually, as their immersive worlds practically demand that gamers devote hours to their first few sessions. Given that the map for "GTA VI" may be even bigger than most fans ever anticipated, it makes sense that those who've waited years for this day might want to spend as much of it getting to know Vice City as possible. In fact, so many have indicated plans to call out sick to work or school to play the newest "Grand Theft Auto" that the volume of job and class absences associated with the game may be statistically significant.
As of this writing, "Grand Theft Auto VI" has only been available to consumers for a few hours. Right now, fans of the franchise are getting acquainted with new features, like the option to access far more buildings than could be accessed in previous "GTA" releases.
It's impossible to say with any certainty exactly how many people decided to take off to game today. However, according to data from BambooHR, we at least know that just under one in five (or 18%) of surveyed salaried workers state they at least planned on taking the day "Grand Theft Auto VI" finally becomes playable off.
Workers and students take the day to play GTA 6
Properly understanding the effect the release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" will have on work and school absenteeism requires comparing this year's Paid Time Off (PTO) request rates to those of equivalent dates in previous years. According to BambooHR's data, the November 19, 2026 PTO request rate for surveyed U.S.-based employees is 13% higher than the rate for the same date in 2024 and 2025. Although the rate of PTO requests might vary somewhat from one country to another, it's worth noting this phenomenon isn't exclusive to the States.
In addition, 50% of gamers indicate that if they plan on taking time off to play a new release, they'll usually just call in sick, rather than schedule PTO in advance. As such, the PTO request rate may not paint the full picture regarding how many people will be staying home from work to commit virtual crimes across Vice City. Meanwhile, Logitech just went ahead and gave all 7,000 of its employees the day off; part of a new perk called "Logi Game Day."
Employers aren't the only ones who might be concerned about the popularity of this title causing a minor absenteeism crisis. At least one school in Belfast, whose administrators were concerned that the game's release coincides with an important test date for students, has gone so far as to offer students who do show up to school the chance to win a gift card.
It will be easier to determine exactly how many workers and students across the world took off today once some time has elapsed and further research can be conducted. What's clear is that gamers have waited so long for "GTA VI" that for many, the idea of waiting a few extra hours to experience the gameplay just wouldn't be acceptable.