Paul Walker's 'Fast And Furious' Mitsubishi Eclipse Is In GTA 6 - Here's Where To Find It
Since the "Grand Theft Auto" series is named after the crime of stealing cars, the developers gave players enough car models to fill the garages of most billionaires. To ease the design process, many GTA vehicles are based on real cars. Although, some homages are more obvious than others, especially when they tribute the car of a man who became famous for starring in movies about street racing.
The "Fast and Furious" franchise has been going strong since 2001, and one of the first actors to sign on to the franchise was Paul Walker (he signed on so early, the film didn't even have a script yet). In the movies, he played Brian O'Conner and initially drove one of the best and most iconic cars in the "Fast and Furious" series: A 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse. Even if you can't recognize the vehicle by silhouette, you will definitely recognize its neon lime green body, spoiler, and hood decorations. And the developers at Rockstar Games put it in "Grand Theft Auto VI" as an Easter egg.
The car, called a Maibatsu '97 Penumbra for the sake of licensing (a play on "eclipse"), is almost a one-to-one recreation of Walker's first "Fast and Furious" car, from the colors to its decorations. The vehicle even has neon green underlighting, just like the source material. And, yes, longtime GTA players, the Maibatsu Penumbra first appeared in "Grand Theft Auto V" and GTA Online, albeit as the 2010 Maibatsu Penumbra and not a '97. So while this might not be your first time driving such a vehicle in the franchise, none have ever been this fast or furious.
Where to find the Mitsubishi Eclipse
In "Grand Theft Auto VI," you can own cars one of two ways — three ways if you pre-ordered the game. You either buy them, or you steal them. However, you won't find Paul Walker's Mitsubishi Eclipse doppelgänger just roaming any streets in Vice City. Thankfully, you won't need to break into a highly secure vault, either.
You can find the vehicle in a villa near the center of Vespucci Island, which is located on the eastern fringes of Vice City. If you drive from Catalan Island, the house you're looking for should be on your left after the first intersection. If you enter from Casanova Island, it will be on your right. Break into the home and enter the garage, and you should find the vehicle sitting there, yours for the taking. Just keep in mind that as soon as you break down the door, an alarm will sound. If you don't turn it off from the console on the wall next to the garage door, you will need to contend with the police. Oh, and don't forget to open the garage door so you can make your getaway.
Unfortunately, you will need to break the window of this Venus of a vehicle to enter it, which will sound its own alarm. Plus you need to hotwire the car. However, if you can bring the car to a local Pay 'n Spray, you can register it for keeps, all for the low price of $6,750, and also repair the busted window. Just make sure to progress through the story far enough to unlock this ability first.