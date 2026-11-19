Since the "Grand Theft Auto" series is named after the crime of stealing cars, the developers gave players enough car models to fill the garages of most billionaires. To ease the design process, many GTA vehicles are based on real cars. Although, some homages are more obvious than others, especially when they tribute the car of a man who became famous for starring in movies about street racing.

The "Fast and Furious" franchise has been going strong since 2001, and one of the first actors to sign on to the franchise was Paul Walker (he signed on so early, the film didn't even have a script yet). In the movies, he played Brian O'Conner and initially drove one of the best and most iconic cars in the "Fast and Furious" series: A 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse. Even if you can't recognize the vehicle by silhouette, you will definitely recognize its neon lime green body, spoiler, and hood decorations. And the developers at Rockstar Games put it in "Grand Theft Auto VI" as an Easter egg.

The car, called a Maibatsu '97 Penumbra for the sake of licensing (a play on "eclipse"), is almost a one-to-one recreation of Walker's first "Fast and Furious" car, from the colors to its decorations. The vehicle even has neon green underlighting, just like the source material. And, yes, longtime GTA players, the Maibatsu Penumbra first appeared in "Grand Theft Auto V" and GTA Online, albeit as the 2010 Maibatsu Penumbra and not a '97. So while this might not be your first time driving such a vehicle in the franchise, none have ever been this fast or furious.