Depending on when you read this article, you either will have a scant few hours to order the game to secure your 55 Vapid Stanier, or you will be too late. Or will you? Yes, no, and maybe, all at the same time. The history of video games is littered with pre-order bonuses, many of which are touted as exclusive. Buy the game before release, or you will never receive a special coat for the protagonist. Except that decision doesn't always stick. Remember "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order"? Buying it before launch netted gamers unique cosmetics for their lightsaber and BD-1 companion droid ... except the customization options were unlocked for all owners two months after release. And the "Ratchet & Clank" revival for the PlayStation 4 even locked an iconic weapon behind a pre-order paywall, only to later release it for free on the PlayStation Store. That's certainly one way to give people buyer's remorse.

On the other side of the coin, Rockstar has provided plenty of pre-order bonuses for prior titles that have yet to be released to the Johnny-come-lately public. The Atomic Blimp in the original release of "Grand Theft Auto 5" is one such example, except some people reportedly got their hands on the in-game bonus days after launch. How? Because they bought a launch copy that had the code sealed inside. Since physical copies of "GTA 6" only have a code printed on the inside of the cover, it's anyone's guess if digital storefronts will grandfather these early codes in after November 20 and provide the Vintage Vice City Pack, or if the DLC will only download if the code is entered before the cut-off date. Why can't more titles be like "Cyberpunk 2077" and not include pre-order bonuses — the game's broken launch state notwithstanding?