You Can Grab This Free Classic Car & Garage In GTA 6 (But Only Before November 20)
Many game studios rely on pre-orders to pump up sales. Buy a title before launch, and receive free in-game skins or an early power boost. What does and doesn't count as a "pre-order" differs from studio to studio, but the FOMO remains nonetheless. If you pre-order "Grand Theft Auto 6" or buy it before November 20, you will receive several bonus items completely free of charge, the most noteworthy of which is the Vintage Vice City Pack. This batch of DLC channels the spirit of the '70s and '80s with unique clothing, hair, and weapon skin options, as well as a '55 Vapid Stanier sedan (a fictional line of vehicles that first appeared in "Grand Theft Auto 4") and a garage near Ocean Beach (the shopping district from "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City").
Many GTA vehicles are based on real cars, and the general consensus is that the Stanier sedans were inspired by Ford Crown Victorias. Regardless, you'll probably be thankful for the free vehicle since the game map is way bigger than we could have hoped for. You'll have to get to Chapter 3 to collect the car and access the garage. Players who pre-ordered or purchased the digital version before November 20 will also receive one free month of GTA+. It's a special subscription for "GTA Online" that provides a stipend of in-game currency, a 15% bonus on Shark Card purchases (in-game currency you can buy with real cash), and an ever-changing selection of vehicles. Oh, and a similar rotating selection of classic Rockstar games. Both pre-order bonuses are included with all digital versions of the game, regardless of console.
Don't lose hope if you miss out, but don't hold your breath, either
Depending on when you read this article, you either will have a scant few hours to order the game to secure your 55 Vapid Stanier, or you will be too late. Or will you? Yes, no, and maybe, all at the same time. The history of video games is littered with pre-order bonuses, many of which are touted as exclusive. Buy the game before release, or you will never receive a special coat for the protagonist. Except that decision doesn't always stick. Remember "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order"? Buying it before launch netted gamers unique cosmetics for their lightsaber and BD-1 companion droid ... except the customization options were unlocked for all owners two months after release. And the "Ratchet & Clank" revival for the PlayStation 4 even locked an iconic weapon behind a pre-order paywall, only to later release it for free on the PlayStation Store. That's certainly one way to give people buyer's remorse.
On the other side of the coin, Rockstar has provided plenty of pre-order bonuses for prior titles that have yet to be released to the Johnny-come-lately public. The Atomic Blimp in the original release of "Grand Theft Auto 5" is one such example, except some people reportedly got their hands on the in-game bonus days after launch. How? Because they bought a launch copy that had the code sealed inside. Since physical copies of "GTA 6" only have a code printed on the inside of the cover, it's anyone's guess if digital storefronts will grandfather these early codes in after November 20 and provide the Vintage Vice City Pack, or if the DLC will only download if the code is entered before the cut-off date. Why can't more titles be like "Cyberpunk 2077" and not include pre-order bonuses — the game's broken launch state notwithstanding?