Today, Phillips 66 is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 11 refineries, 200 terminals, and 7,000 branded sites globally. Among its portfolio of brands is Conoco, another major U.S. brand that originally expanded throughout the Rocky Mountain region, including Utah and Colorado. It also owns 76 (formerly Union 76), known for its orange ball logo and West Coast dominance (founded in Southern California). Internationally, it has JET, a brand operating in European markets like the U.K., Germany, and Austria; meanwhile, the Coop brand operates in Germany, France, and Italy.

Phillips' history, however, started far more humbly and reaches back well over a century. In 1917, brothers Frank and L. E. Phillips founded the Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. What started out as an oil exploration company quickly expanded into refining in the 1920's. In 1927, they opened the first Phillips 66 station in Wichita, Kansas. This brand mushroomed across the Midwest, perhaps due in no small part to a monumental American project happening at the same time.

In 1926, the Bureau of Public Roads started building the nation's very first Federal highway system. Part of that system was U.S. Route 66, which wound 2,448 miles across eight states, basically connecting Chicago to Los Angeles. As legend has it, the name of their first station was inspired by a series of oddly coincidental occurrences: An automobile was driven on a stretch of Route 66 near Tulsa, Oklahoma, hitting 66 miles per hour in the process. It was allegedly testing a new version of Phillips gasoline, one with a specific gravity around 66 — all while on Route 66 — and voilà, instant name recognition.