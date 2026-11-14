3 Gas Station Brands Owned By The Chevron Corporation

Chevron is one of the largest gas station chains in America, offering drivers thousands of opportunities to fill up at one of its stations from coast to coast. But, as is often the case with such large corporations, the true scope of Chevron's reach goes beyond simply the Chevron name.

As Chevron's number of locations has continued to grow, behind the scenes, the company has spent just as much time and energy (not to mention money) on acquisitions, partnerships, and international ventures. Today, Chevron's portfolio includes other names: Texaco and Caltex.

From the late 1800s through to the modern day, these three gas station brands now stand as the pillars of the Chevron Corporation. But their shared corporate history does not necessarily mean they all operate under precisely the same ownership structure or business arrangement in every country. Let's take a look at each one and its specific offerings below.