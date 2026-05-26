What Happened To Texaco Gas Stations?

The name "Texaco" has been around for a while, but you've probably noticed far fewer Texaco-branded gas stations in recent years. Is Texaco still around? Yes, but many locations have changed looks. That's because Texaco and Chevron merged in 2001, becoming ChevronTexaco. The previous year, Chevron acquired Texaco for $36 billion in stock. This merger was Chevron's attempt to keep up with ExxonMobil, Shell Group, and other large oil companies.

With the two companies merging, Chevron operated around 50,000 gas stations in the early 2000s. In 2010, Chevron shut down all its locations across 11 states in the eastern side of the U.S. since it's more focused on the western states. While a lot of Texaco's stations were given Chevron branding after the merger, there are still some distinctly Texaco locations — and they even have opened new locations with an updated look in recent years. As of 2025, there are 1,500 Texaco stations in the United States, with most locations in Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia.