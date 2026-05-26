What Happened To Texaco Gas Stations?
The name "Texaco" has been around for a while, but you've probably noticed far fewer Texaco-branded gas stations in recent years. Is Texaco still around? Yes, but many locations have changed looks. That's because Texaco and Chevron merged in 2001, becoming ChevronTexaco. The previous year, Chevron acquired Texaco for $36 billion in stock. This merger was Chevron's attempt to keep up with ExxonMobil, Shell Group, and other large oil companies.
With the two companies merging, Chevron operated around 50,000 gas stations in the early 2000s. In 2010, Chevron shut down all its locations across 11 states in the eastern side of the U.S. since it's more focused on the western states. While a lot of Texaco's stations were given Chevron branding after the merger, there are still some distinctly Texaco locations — and they even have opened new locations with an updated look in recent years. As of 2025, there are 1,500 Texaco stations in the United States, with most locations in Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia.
Texaco's history, logo, and fuel
Texaco arrived in the United States in 1902 as The Texas Company. The name "Texaco" was initially meant to just be an abbreviation — it became the corporate name of the company in 1959. The star logo came in 1903, created by a refinery worker. The logo changed throughout the years, becoming the focus of Texaco's marketing in the 1960s with the "trust your car to the man who wears the star" campaign.
Texaco has continued to innovate with its gasoline. It introduced Fire Chief gasoline in 1932, then Sky Chief gasoline in 1938, two higher-octane options. Not long after the Chevron merger in 2001, Texaco added Techron to every gasoline grade, a cleaning powder that was upgraded in 2026. Techron is meant to protect engines from any deposits found in lower quality fuels. Texaco also has a reward system under Chevron that lets customers earn points when they purchase fuel.