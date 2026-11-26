For occasional jobs in your house, a DeWalt 12V Max tool may be enough, which can make the 20V Max line an unnecessary expense. You don't need the extra power these products provide to put furniture together or tighten screws. So it makes sense to save and use the smaller tools, which can handle those tasks for less money.

But there are specific scenarios where a DeWalt 20V Max is a better fit than a 12V Max. The larger saw can take on a piece that would make you reposition the smaller saw, and the wrench with more torque can help with that stubborn fastener. Whether these DeWalt 20V tools are worth the price depends on the job you do and whether you can use that extra power.

Some models can make your work easier, but not every tool in this line is automatically better for you, since size, batteries and accessories also come into play. So, we've chosen a few scenarios where a 20V Max tool could be a good choice.