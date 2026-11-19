There's An Easy (Yet Costly) Way To Fast Travel In GTA 6
After 13 long years, "Grand Theft Auto VI" is finally here — and it was worth the wait. The sixth installment of Rockstar Games' long-running franchise is arguably the most ambitious video game of all time in terms of scope, which has its pros and cons. The GTA 6 map is bigger than any of us ever anticipated, meaning that it can take a while for your characters to travel around. Fortunately, there's a fast way to roam around Leonida and Vice City — but it'll cost you a hundred (in-game) bucks.
Players who don't want to spend ages cruising around can simply use the RydeMe app to get to their chosen location faster. To do that, press up on your controller's D-pad, find the RydeMe app, then press L2 (PlayStation 5) or LT (Xbox) to interact with the driver. After that, hit triangle or Y, and you'll be taken to your destination instantly.
The aforementioned $100 is on top of the ride's regular fare, but your character will earn plenty of money as they complete more missions. But if money is tight, and you don't want to drive one of the myriad of cars GTA 6 has to offer, you can still use RydeMe at its regular price, though it means arriving at your location in real time.
How to unlock the RydeMe app (and use other instant travel methods)
The RydeMe app isn't accessible right away in "Grand Theft Auto VI." Unlocking the feature requires you to complete the "Buck Me" storyline in Chapter One – the mission where Jason and Lucia learn that they can't open a traditional bank account, forcing them to look for an alternative.
It's also worth noting that there are limitations to using the fast travel app: pulling out a weapon in the vehicle or breaking the law anywhere near it results in your account being suspended for up to 20 minutes. However, saving the game and loading it back up will immediately return the app to normal, thus removing the wait time.
Of course, RydeMe isn't the only quick way to travel around in GTA 6. Other instantaneous options include public transport like trains and buses, which are much cheaper than the RydeMe service. That said, if you prefer to control your own traveling and want a quick option, GTA 6 allows you to steal a fighter jet from a military base. Just be prepared to catch some heat afterward.