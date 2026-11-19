After 13 long years, "Grand Theft Auto VI" is finally here — and it was worth the wait. The sixth installment of Rockstar Games' long-running franchise is arguably the most ambitious video game of all time in terms of scope, which has its pros and cons. The GTA 6 map is bigger than any of us ever anticipated, meaning that it can take a while for your characters to travel around. Fortunately, there's a fast way to roam around Leonida and Vice City — but it'll cost you a hundred (in-game) bucks.

Players who don't want to spend ages cruising around can simply use the RydeMe app to get to their chosen location faster. To do that, press up on your controller's D-pad, find the RydeMe app, then press L2 (PlayStation 5) or LT (Xbox) to interact with the driver. After that, hit triangle or Y, and you'll be taken to your destination instantly.

The aforementioned $100 is on top of the ride's regular fare, but your character will earn plenty of money as they complete more missions. But if money is tight, and you don't want to drive one of the myriad of cars GTA 6 has to offer, you can still use RydeMe at its regular price, though it means arriving at your location in real time.