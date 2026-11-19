In a game that's literally called "Grand Theft Auto," stealing cars and other vehicles has always been one of the default activities for players, whether that be on a mission or simply while causing chaos in free-roam play. Of all the stealable vehicles in the game, though, few are as powerful — or as hard to get a hold of — as a military fighter jet. If you've played "GTA 5," you might remember the difficult but highly enjoyable challenge of trying to break into Fort Zancudo and attempting to make off with a fighter jet (or other powerful military vehicles) before the military has a chance to put an end to your adventures.

Those jumping into the just-released "Grand Theft Auto 6" on PlayStation 5 or on Xbox and hoping to recreate that same kind of fun will be happy to hear that the "GTA 6" map once again includes a large military air base that players can try to enter, where they'll find an ample supply of fighter jets to steal and cause carnage across the skies of Leonida. Below, we'll tell you how to find the air base and the jets inside of it — but don't expect the military to simply let you hop in one of their fighter jets and go peacefully on your way.