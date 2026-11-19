You Can Steal A Fighter Jet From The Military Base In GTA 6 - Here's How To Get There
In a game that's literally called "Grand Theft Auto," stealing cars and other vehicles has always been one of the default activities for players, whether that be on a mission or simply while causing chaos in free-roam play. Of all the stealable vehicles in the game, though, few are as powerful — or as hard to get a hold of — as a military fighter jet. If you've played "GTA 5," you might remember the difficult but highly enjoyable challenge of trying to break into Fort Zancudo and attempting to make off with a fighter jet (or other powerful military vehicles) before the military has a chance to put an end to your adventures.
Those jumping into the just-released "Grand Theft Auto 6" on PlayStation 5 or on Xbox and hoping to recreate that same kind of fun will be happy to hear that the "GTA 6" map once again includes a large military air base that players can try to enter, where they'll find an ample supply of fighter jets to steal and cause carnage across the skies of Leonida. Below, we'll tell you how to find the air base and the jets inside of it — but don't expect the military to simply let you hop in one of their fighter jets and go peacefully on your way.
Welcome to Mile Zero Air Station
"Grand Theft Auto 6" takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, which is heavily based on the state of Florida. In real life, Florida is a state that's full of U.S. military air bases, and the big base in "GTA 6" seems to be modeled after the real-world Naval Air Station Key West in the Florida Keys. Known as Mile Zero Air Station in the game, the facility can be found in Mariana County in the southwest area of the "GTA 6" map and can be accessed as early as Chapter One, when playing as Jason.
The base's sprawling runways shouldn't be hard to miss on the map, and getting there with any vehicle should be easy thanks to the handy in-game GPS in "GTA 6." However, getting to the perimeter of the base and actually getting through the base and stealing a jet fighter are two different things. As with Fort Zancudo in "GTA 5," breaking into the base itself is pretty easy, as you can simply ram your car through the main gate. However, doing that will immediately put you at a four-star wanted level, unleashing a hail of military gunfire on you, so you'll have to act quickly. Fortunately, a flight line full of fighter planes is located pretty close to the main gate.
Taking the P-996 Lazer for a joyride
The fighter plane you'll find is the P-996 Lazer, which, as it did in "GTA 5," looks a lot like the real-world F-16 fighter jet, albeit with twin tails rather than the F-16's single tail. You'll have to be quick not to get killed before you can get strapped into a Lazer, and once you do get into the plane, you'll find that your wanted level has increased to five stars.
From there, it's simply a matter of getting the jet into the sky before you are taken out by tanks and soldiers around the base. The danger won't end once you're airborne either. You can count on the military and police to pursue you relentlessly, unloading on your aircraft with missiles and gunfire. You'll, of course, have your own weapons to use, with the P-996 being equipped with both machine guns and missiles. These can be used either to defend yourself from pursuers or to wreak carnage on the poor citizens of Leonida as you see how long your joyride can last before crashing, bailing out, or being blown out of the sky.