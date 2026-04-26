How Many Air Force Bases Are In Florida & Which Is The Biggest?

While the United States military has bases spread not just across the U.S but all around the world, there are a few states in particular known for having a large military presence. Not surprisingly, given their size, the states of California and Texas have some of the highest number of military installations — but the state of Florida is not far behind.

Given that it's nearly surrounded by ocean, it's expected that Florida would be home to some of America's largest naval bases, but the state's military aviation presence might be even stronger. Florida has numerous large air bases operated by both the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Space Force — and they stretch from the tip of the state's northwestern panhandle all the way down to the Florida Keys.

The United States Air Force has a total of six large-scale bases across the state, including one of the largest active air force bases in the world. Along with primary facilities like Tyndall Air Force Base and MacDill Air Force Base, the list also includes smaller facilities like the Homestead Air Reserve Base. Florida is, of course, also home to the Kennedy Space Center and the legendary Cape Canaveral, which was formerly home to a USAF air station that has since been re-designated as a United States Space Force facility. The largest base in the state by far, though, is the massive Eglin Air Force Base.