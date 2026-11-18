With "Grand Theft Auto VI" finally in gamers' hands for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, which got a graphics boost for the game, one standout feature is its heat system. To be clear, a heat system in a GTA game is hardly new, but Rockstar Games pulled out all the stops with GTA VI, and there's a ton of information centered around it. It used to be that you earned stars, got out of the area, and things cooled down, but those days are gone, as GTA VI's incredible attention to detail packs in as much stress as possible.

The game's heat system includes six stars, but more than that, there are different types of stars. Additionally, there are five Real Heat Icons that cause plenty of stress. These are whatever the police know about you: your identity, your clothes, your weapon, a camera, and your partner. Basically, the cops know whatever a witness to a crime reports, so if they've seen your face, car, weapon, partner, clothes, and you were caught by a camera, you're going to earn some stars.

If those things aren't known by the time the police arrive on scene, you can usually get away quietly, as your stars will be hollow, as the police don't know who they're looking for. Getting away means ditching your weapon and car, changing your hairstyle and clothing, and splitting from your partner. If the stars are solid white, the cops are on your tail, and if the stars turn red, the cops have lost you but are still looking for you. As the stars are added, the heat is on, and things get incredibly challenging, as getting away becomes almost impossible.