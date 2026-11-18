GTA 6's New 'Heat' System Makes The Wanted Star System Even More Stressful
With "Grand Theft Auto VI" finally in gamers' hands for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, which got a graphics boost for the game, one standout feature is its heat system. To be clear, a heat system in a GTA game is hardly new, but Rockstar Games pulled out all the stops with GTA VI, and there's a ton of information centered around it. It used to be that you earned stars, got out of the area, and things cooled down, but those days are gone, as GTA VI's incredible attention to detail packs in as much stress as possible.
The game's heat system includes six stars, but more than that, there are different types of stars. Additionally, there are five Real Heat Icons that cause plenty of stress. These are whatever the police know about you: your identity, your clothes, your weapon, a camera, and your partner. Basically, the cops know whatever a witness to a crime reports, so if they've seen your face, car, weapon, partner, clothes, and you were caught by a camera, you're going to earn some stars.
If those things aren't known by the time the police arrive on scene, you can usually get away quietly, as your stars will be hollow, as the police don't know who they're looking for. Getting away means ditching your weapon and car, changing your hairstyle and clothing, and splitting from your partner. If the stars are solid white, the cops are on your tail, and if the stars turn red, the cops have lost you but are still looking for you. As the stars are added, the heat is on, and things get incredibly challenging, as getting away becomes almost impossible.
Six stars means a lot of trouble
Getting a single star doesn't make it too difficult to get away in GTA VI, but as they pile on, it gets harder. You can earn three stars by gunning down a police officer. Killing a cop is also a good way to start down the road to earn six stars, especially if they know your Real Heat information. Once you have six stars, the police search all of Leonida, making it next to impossible to hide.
You can get six stars if you're chased by the police for over 20 minutes. While doing this, you should not be solo, as you can control one of two characters (Jason or Lucia), and one of you will need to drive while the other shoots at the cars chasing you. Once you earn that sixth star, the cops won't stop hunting you down, so until you're caught or killed, the stars will hang over your head. One additional thing you should know going in is that stealing a car isn't as simple as it was in GTA V.
GTA VI has some great cars that you can carjack, but you might run into someone who refuses to get out, or they can pull a weapon on you. Higher-end cars often have trackers, so if you steal one and don't take care of the tracker, you're going to have the heat on until you get it squared away. All of this is to say that the level of detail put into every aspect of GTA VI is incredible, and you'll find out pretty quickly just how much you have to do to get out of trouble.