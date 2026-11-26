With so many options available for your yard, there's still nothing quite like a classic walk-behind lawn mower. And when it comes to the best battery-powered walk-behind lawn mower, the judges at the Pro Tool Innovation Awards selected the Honda HRC-BE Commercial Walk-behind Lawn Mower as one of their winners.

One of the highlights judges noted was that the Honda HRC-BE managed to produce a clean cut with only a single pass. They also cite the twin-blade system as helping provide those clean cuts, the blades featuring four cutting edges. The mower also takes advantage of a 2.0 kW air-cooled brushless motor and a dual-battery bay, allowing you to finish an entire yard without any downtime to charge a singular battery.

Another benefit of going with Honda is the servicing options. If your mower ever needs to have work done, you won't be left out in the cold, or stuck trying to diagnose problems yourself. Honda has a wide and established nationwide dealer and servicing network. This helps to reduce any downtime, and means you'll be able to keep your mower running nicely for many years.