5 Lawn Mowers That Won 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards
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A good review goes a long way, especially when you head to your local home improvement store and see rows upon rows of similar products. When you're going to be potentially spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on a major tool that gets as much constant use as a lawn mower, you want to know you're buying something solid.
There are great lawn mowers for small yards, gas and battery powered options, fantastic mini zero-turn lawn mowers, and even autonomous robot mowers that can do what other mowers can't. With so many options, models, and manufacturers, something like the Pro Tool Innovation Awards can help consumers make better informed choices.
Now in its 14th year, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards brings together a panel of industry professionals to vote on the best tools of the year. This includes professional tradesmen, reviewers, and tool experts with decades of experience. These awards recognize the best in class in many sectors, including outdoor equipment like mowers, and can go a long way to help those out there who might be looking for a lawn care upgrade when spring rolls around.
Honda HRC-BE Walk-behind Lawn Mower
With so many options available for your yard, there's still nothing quite like a classic walk-behind lawn mower. And when it comes to the best battery-powered walk-behind lawn mower, the judges at the Pro Tool Innovation Awards selected the Honda HRC-BE Commercial Walk-behind Lawn Mower as one of their winners.
One of the highlights judges noted was that the Honda HRC-BE managed to produce a clean cut with only a single pass. They also cite the twin-blade system as helping provide those clean cuts, the blades featuring four cutting edges. The mower also takes advantage of a 2.0 kW air-cooled brushless motor and a dual-battery bay, allowing you to finish an entire yard without any downtime to charge a singular battery.
Another benefit of going with Honda is the servicing options. If your mower ever needs to have work done, you won't be left out in the cold, or stuck trying to diagnose problems yourself. Honda has a wide and established nationwide dealer and servicing network. This helps to reduce any downtime, and means you'll be able to keep your mower running nicely for many years.
CRAFTSMAN T150 Lawn Tractor
While a good walk-behind lawn mower is great for small- and medium-sized homes, a lot of people would much rather take advantage of a sit-down mower for many reasons. From the convenience of sitting and letting the mower move you, to being better for those with various type of mobility issues, riding mowers are a popular choice. And the judges at the Pro Tool Innovation Awards selected the Craftsman 13BL78XTA93 T150 Lawn Tractor as the best sit-down lawn tractor.
If you have a large lawn, this Craftsman 46 inch lawn tractor stands out. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards judges noted that the lawn tractor is suitable for lawns upwards of 1.5 acre. This is possible thanks to the inclusion of a 19-hp Briggs & Stratton engine, automatic transmission, a great turning radius to maneuver around obstacles, and 15 inch high-back seat.
If you're looking for a dependable and award-winning ride-on mower for the coming season, this is one you should keep your eye on at your local Lowe's or ACE hardware store. The judges also appreciated that this Craftsman mower is made in the USA.
Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD Robot Lawn Mower
With robot vacuums becoming more common, it's only a matter of time before lawn mower robots become commonplace. I've seen my share of robot lawn mowers at events such as CES, but only recently have I started seeing them in the wild. And if you're looking for a good robot lawn mower, the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD Robot Lawn Mower might be the one to check out.
While the format is still in its early days, the judges noted that the LUBA 3 AWD manages to offer a lot, including a 3.5 hour runtime. Featuring what Mammotion calls Tri-Fusion navigation, a system that combines and 360° LiDAR, NetRTK, and a dual-camera AI system, the LUBA 3 can handle most lawns. It's all-wheel drive system allows it to handle inclines and slopes of upwards of 38°.
As someone who hates yard work, the idea of a robot lawn mower is tempting. But beyond my lazy nature, a robot can solve various issues. The ability to schedule automatic mowing is a huge boon to those that might be a little forgetful, or for those who love to automate their lives.
RYOBI ZR3 80V HP Brushless Zero Turn Riding Mower
As gas prices continue to fluctuate around the world, you might be thinking about switching to a battery-powered lawn mower. But you also might not be interested in a smaller walk-behind unit, having a large yard to mow and maintain. That's where the Ryobi RY80HPRM04-ZR3 80V HP Brushless 42" Zero Turn Riding Mower comes into the picture.
This sizable riding mower features four brushless motors, zero-turn capabilities, and comes with two 80V 14Ah batteries that each provide the power of a 25-horsepower gas engine. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards judges point out that this gives this Ryobi mower the power to handle around two acres per charge. It also features an EV-style plug-in charger.
This allows the user to directly charge the mower without the need to remove batteries like with smaller electric walk-behind mowers. And this mower has power beyond mowing upwards of 2 acres, being also rated at towing up to 250 pounds. This allows you to use your mower as a serious tool for more than simple mowing jobs around the house or a larger property.
Toro 72525 GrandStand MULTI FORCE EVO 60 in.
Sometime the standard types of lawn mowers that you can easily pick up at your local big box home improvement store just won't cut it. Maybe you have a huge property, perhaps you own a large ranch, or you might even do lawn care professionally. If that's the case, you might be looking for a powerful stand-on mower. If you are, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards have selected the Toro 72525 GrandStand MULTI FORCE EVO as their standout.
They note that Toro has upgraded this model over previous versions with a 34.5-hp Kawasaki EFI engine, taking an already capable mower and making it even better and more efficient. The judges also mentioned that this mower has over 10 different attachments, allowing you to handle more than basic mowing tasks.
The wider caster tires also help spread out the units weight, meaning less potential stress on the turf you are working on. The operator platform can also fold up, allowing you to go from riding to a walk-behind mower. On top of that, Toro includes a service stand attachment, making doing any work or maintenance on your mower a much easier affair.