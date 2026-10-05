Gas Prices Are Surging Around The World - Here's Where Fueling Up Costs The Most

If you dread watching the fuel pump digits climb higher every time you fill up, you're not alone. Earlier in 2026, gas prices in the U.S. hit a four-year high, and many consumers are not optimistic that they will go down any time soon. According to AAA, gas prices have risen more than $0.37 in just one month, with the average price of one gallon sitting at $4.45 at the time of writing. You may be afraid to even think about the situation getting worse, but the truth is that many other countries actually do have it worse.

Rising gas prices are a worldwide issue. The most recent rise has mainly been attributed to the war in Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, where about ⅕ of the world's seaborne oil passes through. Due to the conflict in this region and other factors, the average price of gas around the world today is just over $6 when converted to U.S. dollars. As you would expect, it tends to be more expensive in countries that import oil and cheaper in countries that produce and export their own. The most expensive gas in the world is currently found in Hong Kong at $16.70 — almost four times the average in the United States.