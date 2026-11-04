3 Mini Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers That Are Great For Small Yards

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Lawn mowers come in a variety of designs and sizes, offering homeowners several options, including more compact machines for tighter quarters. However, describing property size is relative to which state you reside in. According to Today's Home Owner, an average Maryland yard is just .17 acres, however, those in Alaska typically have around 4.6 acres. Lawn mower retailers often list the ideal property size for each mower, providing a helpful guide for shoppers unsure of how much machine they need for their yard. For instance, yards under a quarter of an acre might call for something like a walk-behind push mower. However, you can opt for a compact zero-turn model instead, which will certainly get the job done quicker.

When comparing zero-turn vs. riding mowers, the former typically features a unique setup where each rear wheel is driven independently by a pair of lap bars. This allows the zero-turn enhanced maneuverability to travel more easily and efficiently around obstacles like trees. There are several highly rated zero-turn models that are powered either by a gasoline engine or batteries. The models on this list are designed specifically for smaller, residential applications and arranged by deck size from smallest to largest.