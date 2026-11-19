5 Of The Best Black Friday Deals From Acme Tools In 2026
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Black Friday may still technically be a week out, but the savings are already knocking on the proverbial door. It may feel a little overbearing, but if you can get your Black Friday shopping done before the day proper, you can spend the day safely at home rather than wrestling with random people in stores. Though, if you're shopping online at Acme Tools, it's more a matter of convenience than safety, not that that negates some of the attractive Black Friday deals it's offering.
Acme Tools has launched its Jump Start Black Friday deals, offering discounts, coupons, gift codes, and combo deals on tools and packages from a variety of major hardware brands like Milwaukee, DeWalt, Makita, and Stihl. If you're in the market for new tools and accessories like batteries, chargers, and carrying cases, these deals could be some of your best chances to get quality deals before things start running low on stock after Thanksgiving and before the winter holidays.
Stihl GTA 26 10.8 Volt Garden Pruner with Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger
Starting on the relatively small side, Black Friday is a good time to invest in some yard-care tools, as you'll want to get those errant branches and ugly shrubs pruned before the snow starts falling and makes all of it much harder to get at. If you're in the market for electric pruning solutions, you can get a Stihl Garden Pruner with a Li-ion battery and charging cradle at Acme Tools for $119.99, a 40% discount on its usual price.
This handheld, cordless electric pruner is designed for managing trees and shrubs, as well as cutting assorted garden waste down to size and small-scale woodworking. It comes with a 1/4-inch chain for smooth, precise cuts, as well as a rubberized handle for a comfortable grip while in use. There's a protective hood above the bar to protect both the chain and your hand, and when the chain wears out, you can replace it using the tool-free swapping mechanism. There's also a push-button power-level LED to let you know how much charge is left in the included battery pack before it needs a charge-up.
Milwaukee M18 Multi-Tool Kit
If you know you'd like to buy something during Black Friday, but aren't quite sure exactly what you want or what you most urgently need, a smart play would be to get something with wider functionality. There's nothing more satisfying than buying a multi-functional tool on sale and having it meet every single job you throw at it. On that note, you can get the Milwaukee M18 Multi-Tool kit at Acme Tools. In addition to the titular tool, the kit includes a charger and an M18 Redlithium battery pack. It's priced at $119.00, 54% off its usual value, and if you're a registered Acme Tools member spending at least $149 on qualifying products, you can also use the code GIFT at checkout to get a $10 gift card for your next purchase.
The Milwaukee M18 Multi-Tool provides cutting, grinding, and sanding functions via its swappable heads and accessories, all of which can be attached and detached using the simple flip-out mechanism. It comes bundled with 5 assorted sanding sheets, a sanding pad, and a wood cutting blade, though you can also use other Milwaukee Multi-Tool blades sold separately. It has a 12-setting speed dial, with the Constant Power framework helping it maintain your selected speed even while under load, as well as an all-metal gear casing to keep it durable and functional during heavy jobsite usage. There's even a built-in LED light on the front to light up dark spaces.
DeWalt 20V MAX Brushless 2 Tool Combo Kit
Two baseline tools that absolutely every worker kit requires are a drill/driver and an impact driver. The former handles everyday fastening and drilling, while the latter provides extra torque and rotational impacts to drive screws and other fasteners into tougher materials. Both of these tools can be pricey individually, but for Black Friday, Acme Tools is offering both in the DeWalt 20V MAX Brushless 2 Tool Combo Kit for $169.00, 32% off its usual price. You can also use the code GIFT at checkout to get a $10 gift card if you're a registered Acme Tools member, as this kit meets the promotion's $149 minimum purchase requirement.
This bundle includes the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill Driver, the 20V Max 1/4-Inch Impact Driver, two 20V 2Ah battery packs, a charger, and a carrying bag to stash it all in. Both of the tools feature high-power brushless motors, with the drill/driver packing 1,650 RPM at no load and the impact driver packing 3,200 RPM and 1,700 inch-pounds of torque. The drill/driver has a ratcheting chuck for high bit retention, and the impact driver has a variable speed trigger for fine-tuning performance. Both also have integrated work LEDs that blink on when they're in use.
Makita 18V X2 LXT Rear Handle 7-1/4in Circular Saw Kit
In addition to getting tools and accessories, a Black Friday sale at Acme Tools is a great opportunity to bolster your stash of batteries for your preferred brand, like Makita. Individual packs can get surprisingly expensive depending on their particular power outputs, so getting them bundled with tools you don't have or need to replace will do your wallet a big favor in the long run. For example, the Makita 18V X2 LXT Rear Handle 7-1/4in Circular Saw Kit is $399.00 at Acme Tools, 11% off its typical price. Not the deepest discount, but if purchased, you can get a two-pack of Makita 18V 5Ah battery packs, a $269.00 value, as a free gift, which makes the math much more attractive.
Besides those extra batteries, the kit includes the 36V circular saw, two additional 18V 5Ah batteries, a dual-port charger, a contractor bag, and a saw blade to get you started. This particular model of circular saw needs two battery packs at once in order to run, which is why two are included in the kit. All of that juice is used to power an electronically controlled motor delivering up to 5,100 RPM, with automatic speed change adjusting speed and torque based on the current load. Its bevel ranges from 0 to 53 degrees, with positive stops at 22.5, 45, and 53 degrees, and it has an electric brake for safe, quick stops.
Milwaukee M18 Packout Six Bay Rapid Charger Kit
On the subject of battery packs, in addition to large quantities of batteries, a Black Friday sale is also a good chance to upgrade your personal battery charging setup. While there's nothing inherently wrong with a brand's baseline chargers, if you can get something with a little more capacity and muscle, you don't need to sit around waiting for packs to charge up while you're on the job. For users of Milwaukee's M18 system, you can get the Milwaukee M18 Packout Six Bay Rapid Charger Kit at Acme Tools for $549.00, 41% off its usual price tag.
In addition to the charging cradle itself, this kit packs two M18 XC5.0 Redlithium battery packs and two M18 XC6.0 High Output Redlithium battery packs. All M18 battery types are compatible with the cradle, which can accommodate six packs and rapidly charge two at a time before automatically moving on to the next pair. As an added perk, it's compatible with Milwaukee's Packout modular storage system, clipping to the top of a stack of storage crates and accessories for easy consolidation and transportation.