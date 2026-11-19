If you know you'd like to buy something during Black Friday, but aren't quite sure exactly what you want or what you most urgently need, a smart play would be to get something with wider functionality. There's nothing more satisfying than buying a multi-functional tool on sale and having it meet every single job you throw at it. On that note, you can get the Milwaukee M18 Multi-Tool kit at Acme Tools. In addition to the titular tool, the kit includes a charger and an M18 Redlithium battery pack. It's priced at $119.00, 54% off its usual value, and if you're a registered Acme Tools member spending at least $149 on qualifying products, you can also use the code GIFT at checkout to get a $10 gift card for your next purchase.

The Milwaukee M18 Multi-Tool provides cutting, grinding, and sanding functions via its swappable heads and accessories, all of which can be attached and detached using the simple flip-out mechanism. It comes bundled with 5 assorted sanding sheets, a sanding pad, and a wood cutting blade, though you can also use other Milwaukee Multi-Tool blades sold separately. It has a 12-setting speed dial, with the Constant Power framework helping it maintain your selected speed even while under load, as well as an all-metal gear casing to keep it durable and functional during heavy jobsite usage. There's even a built-in LED light on the front to light up dark spaces.