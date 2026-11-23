Honda has a long and prosperous history in North America, existing as one of the largest car brands in the country. While it began mainly as a motorcycle manufacturer, by the late 1980s it had firmly established itself as a staunch competitor to American car manufacturers with a swath of affordable and economical models. To keep expanding, though, it realized that it needed to expand its lineup.

In 1986, Honda launched Acura as its luxury division in North America. This was before other Japanese luxury automakers like Lexus and Infiniti even existed. Honda wanted to sell sportier and more luxurious models in the region, but it knew that Honda had a reputation for affordability, and that luxury buyers wouldn't necessarily be willing to spend more for something with a Honda badge. Acura was the solution.

Today, Acura and Honda products share a lot of DNA, but Acura has grown into a standalone brand that develops its own cars. Over the years, however, several models were sold as Hondas in other markets, particularly in Japan, and then rebadged as Acuras for the North American market.