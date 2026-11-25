There are a lot of different road signs to keep track of, some more common than others, which means at any given time you could encounter one and have absolutely no idea what it signals. Sometimes, it's easy enough to infer the meaning based on where a sign is or how it's presented. That's precisely the case with the triangular sign that has a red border. If and when you encounter it, you'll find it attached to the back of another vehicle. What is it actually telling you, though?

The sign is the slow-moving vehicle emblem, used for vehicles that travel at 25 miles per hour or below on public roadways. It's actually an equipment marking found on construction vehicles, farm machinery and the like. You might even find one attached to the back of a horse-drawn cart. When you see the sign, you're supposed to reduce your speed, increase your following distance, and avoid passing until its either safe or legal — when the lines indicate passing is acceptable.

The sign or symbol serves two purposes. The bright orange center is fluorescent, making it easier to see during the daytime. The dark red border is reflective, so it lights up in headlights at night.