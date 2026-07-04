What's The Difference Between A Red And Yellow Yield Sign? One Is Nearly Extinct

The color and shape of U.S. road signs is a fascinating language all on its own. For example, there are some very interesting reasons why the familiar stop sign is octagonal instead of round or square, and the colors of highway distance signs all signify something unique. If you drive, you should also be aware of the meaning behind the red triangular yield signs often found at intersections or highway off-ramps. However, you might not know that some yield signs used to actually be yellow instead of red.



Yield signs were yellow prior to 1971, when a new convention for a white triangle with a red border was established. This became the standard across the United States and, indeed, around a lot of the world. Any yellow ones on the roads today are remnants of rules set down in 1954 by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, predated by an early version first placed in Tulsa, Oklahoma four years before. This version bore the legend "Yield Right Of Way," and was a five-sided shape instead of a triangle.

For around two decades, drivers would have been familiar with a yellow yield sign. Today, they're all but unheard of. If any still exist, they would be a very rare occurrence on a road where they may not have been replaced, such as a distant rural area. Their meaning is, or was, exactly the same: You must yield right of way as needed.