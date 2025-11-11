You Really Shouldn't Use The Merge Lane To Get Around Stalled Traffic (Here's Why)

One would assume that since the merging lane seems empty, you can use it to pass all the stalled traffic up ahead. While it sounds like a foolproof plan, however, the merging lane is made especially for drivers to merge into a lane where there is a bottleneck up ahead. Depending on your location in the main lane, either it's your right of way or you have to let the vehicles in the merging lane merge.

Making an overtaking maneuver via a merging lane is not only dangerous, as merging lanes are to be used cautiously, but it is also illegal as per Florida statute 316.084. Law enforcement looks for such driving habits and shortcuts, and it is enough of an offense to land you in trouble, with fines ranging from $238 in states like California and one DMV point assessed for the violation for unsafe driving on a three-lane highway.

Besides, it's like jumping the queue at Disneyland. Sure, you can get away with it sometimes, but people are going to notice, and they will not always give you a free pass. It can escalate into road rage, particularly in states like Louisiana, which is often considered the road-rage capital. With 30% of cars fitted with dashcams, according to Auto Insurance, and millions planning to install them, you will have a hard time explaining to law enforcement why you misused the lane. In this case, the cons outweigh the pros massively; saving a few seconds or, at best, a few minutes is not worth risking your safety and making others angry for no reason.