Have You Seen Orange Lines On The Freeway? Here's What They Mean

There are over four million miles of road in the United States, and driving on them on any given day is, by and large, like a game of cat and mouse. Evading speed racers and commuting kamikazes trying to shave, put on their makeup, eat a meal, or catch up on emails — all while behind the wheel — is hard enough. When you mix in confusing traffic signs or other engineering attempts to make driving easier (i.e., roundabouts or restricted crossing U-turn intersections), it's enough to cause anxiety in the hardiest of road warriors.

Cities and states do their best to help drivers navigate the highways that take us to and fro, all while keeping people safe in the seemingly endless stretches being upgraded, repaired, or repaved. Most of us are familiar with white stripes on the road that indicate where and when we can perform specific vehicular maneuvers. However, over the last several years, Kentucky, Texas, Wisconsin, and California have all been approved by the Federal Highway Administration to experiment with orange striping on roads in construction zones.

As recently as 2023, 898 people were killed and another 40,170 were injured in crashes that occurred in highway work zones, so safety is of utmost importance. The goal with these strikingly different stripe colors is to increase driver awareness in these areas while enhancing the safety of both drivers and road crews. Additionally, the high contrast of these stripes should be easier to follow in areas with frequent lane shifts and more visible at night and in inclement weather.