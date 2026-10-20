Why Are Some Road Signs Yellow?

Although some traffic signs can be confusing, and a few can be downright weird, it's nevertheless important for a motorist to understand what a traffic sign is trying to communicate. However, because the nuances of road and traffic signage can vary from one state to another, it's also useful to understand how certain factors dictate what a given sign means. Like the color, for example.

Yellow traffic signs generally indicate a warning, and the specific messages these signs may share are quite wide-ranging. A yellow sign may warn of a winding road ahead, an upcoming stop sign or traffic signal, a road that can be slippery when wet, a no-passing zone, a hill, a section where the road narrows, and other such potential hazards. These examples highlight the importance of paying close attention to a warning sign.

Yellow is meant to grab your attention and let you know something potentially dangerous is ahead. The logo or icon itself will tell you what it is you should look out for, so that you can adjust your driving accordingly.