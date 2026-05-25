What's The Difference Between American And European Traffic Lights?

One of the most important safety advancements to happen to the world of wheeled transport, is the traffic light. If you have a driver's license, you already know how it works; if the light is red, it means stop, and when the light turns green, it means go. In the United States, when the green light is up, the amber light comes on letting you know it's time to slow down before it turns red. In Europe, that happens as well, but also, before they turn green, European traffic signals will enable both the red and amber light at the same time.

The amber and red lights illuminating simultaneously indicates that you should prepare to set off. That makes sense and considering Europeans use manual transmissions a lot more, it gives you just the right amount of time to push the clutch in and shift into first.

In some European countries, the green signal also flashes a couple of times to let you know that it's about to turn red. In the U.S., the amber light does not come on before the change from red to green.