Why Do Some Speed Limit Signs Have An Orange Diamond On Top?

For many drivers, it can be difficult to keep track of all the road signs and what they mean. In fact, we've gone into detail about some of the most confusing traffic signs out there, which include object markers, photo-enforced, soft shoulder, or begin or end reverse lanes. Not to mention, there can even be some variation in signs across the world, wherein different-looking signs can mean the same thing or there are hyper-specific ones that have local context (like crossing animals). In recent times, several netizens have taken note of orange diamonds showing up on top of signs in several states – but what does it actually mean?

In general, the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) notes that diamonds are used to signal a warning series, while orange is used to indicate temporary traffic control and guides. It also mentions that adding a "strip of retroreflective material" to a sign can make it more conspicuous. While it doesn't specifically indicate using an orange diamond, it does fit the description of what one would expect to increase the possibility of a driver paying attention to the speed limit sign. Aside from this, the MUTCD lists other ways a sign can be improved to be more obvious, including adding red or orange flags, an additional plaque that says "new", or a warning beacon. On the border, it's also possible to add diagonal black-and-yellow stripes or even LEDs.