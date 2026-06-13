What's The Difference Between Yellow And White Speed Limit Signs?

Various types of road signs are different colors, and the same is true for speed limit signs. Most speed limit signs you see on the road have a plain white background with black numbers, but you may spot a yellow one instead in certain circumstances. Different colors on speed limit signs mean different things. White speed limit signs indicate the number displayed is maximum legal speed you can reach on that road. There's plenty of thought that goes into picking that number based on factors like how fast drivers already move, the shape of the road, and how many folks walk nearby. Most of the time, this figure lands on a multiple of five, though very rarely you may spot something oddly specific, like a speed limit sign with a decimal point on it.

Like other yellow signs, such as curve-ahead or pedestrian-crossing signs, yellow speed limit signs are meant to be taken as a warning rather than a legal mandate. On the white speed limit signs, you'll see "Speed Limit," typically in all caps, above the number. If you see that, then know that the speed is legally enforceable. Meanwhile, yellow speed limit signs typically have "MPH" under the advisory number. Technically, you cannot "violate" a yellow speed sign because those are designed to simply advise drivers on an appropriate speed. Still, they tie into what most states call the basic speed law, which is why it is important to follow them.