"Grand Theft Auto 6" is shaping up to be the biggest game of 2026 (although the "Ocarina of Time" remake is giving it some stiff competition). The game is so big, Sony added a free graphics update to the PS5 to make the game look even better. However, not every supposed graphical upgrade is what it's chalked up to be. Just look at the game's High Dynamic Range (HDR) implementation.

While most audiences had to wait until midnight on November 19 to play "GTA 6," reviewers and content creators got an early taste, including Digital Foundry. The studio got to assess how the game performs on PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Pro, but they took time to mention how "GTA 6" handles HDR. Contrary to popular belief, there are several types of HDR, and according to the outlet, "GTA 6" seems to rely on something known as inverse tone mapping, which is just a fancy term for upscaling. Digital Foundry claims that titles such as "Metroid Prime 4" also use this trick to deliver HDR visuals.

On the surface, "GTA 6" sounds like it fakes HDR on a TV with HDR capabilities, and according to Digital Foundry's tests, that might be the case. For instance, the game's HDR mode utilizes BT 2020 colors, which is a color standard that uses the same range as HDR broadcasts. However, BT 2020 doesn't always share the same contrast and brightness specifications — BT 2100 colors, meanwhile, do. Plus, "GTA 6" has peak brightness of at least 1,500 nits, which is certainly well within the HDR standards. However, formats such as HDR10+ can go as high as 10,000 nits, so the HDR capabilities of "GTA 6" are on the low end.