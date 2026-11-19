Does GTA 6 Perform Differently On An HDR TV?
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is shaping up to be the biggest game of 2026 (although the "Ocarina of Time" remake is giving it some stiff competition). The game is so big, Sony added a free graphics update to the PS5 to make the game look even better. However, not every supposed graphical upgrade is what it's chalked up to be. Just look at the game's High Dynamic Range (HDR) implementation.
While most audiences had to wait until midnight on November 19 to play "GTA 6," reviewers and content creators got an early taste, including Digital Foundry. The studio got to assess how the game performs on PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Pro, but they took time to mention how "GTA 6" handles HDR. Contrary to popular belief, there are several types of HDR, and according to the outlet, "GTA 6" seems to rely on something known as inverse tone mapping, which is just a fancy term for upscaling. Digital Foundry claims that titles such as "Metroid Prime 4" also use this trick to deliver HDR visuals.
On the surface, "GTA 6" sounds like it fakes HDR on a TV with HDR capabilities, and according to Digital Foundry's tests, that might be the case. For instance, the game's HDR mode utilizes BT 2020 colors, which is a color standard that uses the same range as HDR broadcasts. However, BT 2020 doesn't always share the same contrast and brightness specifications — BT 2100 colors, meanwhile, do. Plus, "GTA 6" has peak brightness of at least 1,500 nits, which is certainly well within the HDR standards. However, formats such as HDR10+ can go as high as 10,000 nits, so the HDR capabilities of "GTA 6" are on the low end.
Don't make a mountain out of a molehill
So far, we have thrown around a ton of terms such as "inverse tone mapping" and "nits," and provided context that make the HDR mode of "GTA 6" sound unimpressive. However, HDR isn't a rendering feature so much as it is a multiplying factor for what already exists, and with the visual fidelity already present in "GTA 6," there's not a lot of heavy lifting left to do.
While "GTA 6" uses some questionable HDR techniques, Digital Foundry clarified that the results are still nothing short of gorgeous. The video stated that the contrast between brights and darks, especially at night, is almost photorealistic. Could the developers at Rockstar made the game look even better if they had used more modern HDR techniques? Maybe, but they handled what they did use with the skill of Leonardo DaVinci. Or Bob Ross.
So what happens if you don't play "GTA 6" on an HDR TV? You're still getting an open world sandbox that renders at a native 1440p but includes a robust (but not perfect) spatial upscaling. And if you play on the PS5 Pro, the console's PSSR smooths out visuals even more and seamlessly upscales the game to 4K. Oh, and "GTA 6" mostly sticks to its 30 FPS target regardless of console — about 99.9% of the time on PS5 Pro and 95% of the time on the PS5. If your preferred gameplay experience primarily consists of blowing up everything in sight, you might want to consider switching from, say, a PS5 Slim to a PS5 Pro, regardless of whether you own an HDR-capable TV. As Digital Foundry put it, the result is disappointing, but it's understandable, given how good the game looks otherwise.