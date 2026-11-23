You may encounter a few problems when you use a lawnmower or riding lawnmower in your yard. Although these issues might seem minor and could be ignored, it's always better to deal with them to avoid any prolonged issues that may permanently damage the device. Many of these problems can happen around your lawn mower's mower deck.

The mower deck is the housing unit that surrounds your lawn mower's blades. It protects the blades from the outdoor elements and focuses airflow beneath it to pull the grass clippings into a bag or a mulcher. It's a critical component of various types of lawn mowers and is something you want to regularly maintain. This goes for every major lawn mower brand.

We've gone through to find seven of the most common problems you can encounter when it comes to your lawn mower's mower deck. Many of these problems can be handled by yourself at home, and we've provided the solutions for these issues. However, reaching out to a local expert when you discover the problem never hurts if you're not confident about fixing it yourself. It's better to have a professional take a look than to make the problem worse.