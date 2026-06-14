Is Your Mower Deck Misaligned? Here's How To Fix It

An even cut when mowing can mean the difference between a beautiful yard and a ragged mess. Even the most reliable gas riding mower brands can struggle with this problem, often because of a misaligned mower deck. Thankfully, it's not hard to get the deck back into place yourself. To do so, you should always begin by parking the mower on a flat surface. Turn the mower off, engage the parking brake, remove the key, and, to guarantee your safety, disconnect the spark plug wire.

Set the deck to the middle position and use a measuring tool to check the distance between the blade tips and the ground. Do this on both sides, and then measure from front to back. If the measurements are off, adjust the deck using the mower's leveling adjustment points. Use the front adjustment nut to change the front-to-back deck pitch, while you can adjust the side-to-side leveling using the lift adjustment system. This system may consist of rods, bolts, or a gear mechanism, depending on the mower. Make small adjustments until the blade heights match specifications.

Once you're done, you can reconnect the spark plug wire and get back to work. But if you still notice uneven cutting after a couple of passes, you might need to make some more adjustments. Just stop and repeat the adjustment process — just keep in mind that the front of the deck should sit slightly lower than the rear for a cleaner cut. For more information on your specific model, refer to the owner's manual.