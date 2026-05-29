Should The Front Of A Mower Deck Be Higher Than The Back?

The quest for the best-looking lawn possible has many homeowners seeking out tips and tricks for a better cut. One topic that continues to make the rounds online, is whether or not the mower deck should be positioned at a different height in the front than it is at the back. Adjusting the pitch of your deck can make or break the health of your grass.

A lawn mower deck that is lower in the rear and higher in front can create some problems for your lawn and mower. One of the issues will be a less efficient or thorough cut. This puts a greater workload on your lawn mower's engine, using more fuel and increasing overall wear and tear.

Referred to as deck pitch, manufacturer's like Gravely, considered among the most reliable gas riding mower brands by Consumer Reports, recommend the front be tilted down slightly, not up. In fact, around a quarter of an inch difference between the front and rear of the deck height is considered ideal.