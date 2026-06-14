Here's An Easy Way To Test If Your Mower Deck Spindles Are Bad

In the lawn care arena, there are almost too many major manufacturers in the lawn mower market to choose from. However, the one thing that all of those brands have in common is that, at some point in your ownership cycle, you are likely to experience a problem with the mower itself. Worn out spindles are pretty high on the list of the most common potential issues.

The spindle, or the rotating piece on the underbelly of the mower that connects the cutting blade to the deck, is one of the more important elements of the machine. Given the workload that particular part endures each time you mow your lawn, it should hardly come as a surprise that it might eventually go bad. Keeping the underbelly of your mower clean may help prolong the life of the mower and the spindle itself.

There are also a couple of signs to look out for that may signal your spindle has gone bad. In addition to an unevenly cut lawn, you may also feel excessive vibration when the mower is on or notice a grinding sound. There is also one way to determine if the spindles on your mower are bad: by conducting what some call the "spin test."