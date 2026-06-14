Here's An Easy Way To Test If Your Mower Deck Spindles Are Bad
In the lawn care arena, there are almost too many major manufacturers in the lawn mower market to choose from. However, the one thing that all of those brands have in common is that, at some point in your ownership cycle, you are likely to experience a problem with the mower itself. Worn out spindles are pretty high on the list of the most common potential issues.
The spindle, or the rotating piece on the underbelly of the mower that connects the cutting blade to the deck, is one of the more important elements of the machine. Given the workload that particular part endures each time you mow your lawn, it should hardly come as a surprise that it might eventually go bad. Keeping the underbelly of your mower clean may help prolong the life of the mower and the spindle itself.
There are also a couple of signs to look out for that may signal your spindle has gone bad. In addition to an unevenly cut lawn, you may also feel excessive vibration when the mower is on or notice a grinding sound. There is also one way to determine if the spindles on your mower are bad: by conducting what some call the "spin test."
How to remove and test the spindles on your lawn mower
There are a couple of different ways you can go about checking your lawn mower's spindle if you think it has gone bad or is displaying signs of wear. Some of them are a little more involved than others, particularly if your mower has more than one blade. As YouTuber DIY MACGYVER GUY explains, it can be helpful to remove each spindle from the mower and test them separately to see which one is the problem in that scenario.
To conduct this test, you'll need a power drill and a socket head, but first you'll need to remove the lawn mower's blade. For that, you'll need to ensure the mower is fully powered down. Heavy duty work gloves are also recommended when working under the mower. As for the blade and the spindle, they'll need to be removed with some sort of socket or wrench, depending on the make and model of mower. If you're uncertain about sizes and needs, consult your owner's manual.
You'll also need to remove the deck belt to take out the spindle, though it should simply slide on and off. As DIY MACGYVER GUY and other YouTubers note, when you're removing the bolts on the spindle, they are likely to break. Not to worry though, as the replacement kit should include new bolts. Once the blade and bolts are removed, the spindle should easily separate from the deck and come right out.
Ways to test the lawn mower spindles
If you're looking to test the spindle DIY MACGYVER GUY's way, you'll need to keep the drill you used to remove it around, as it is the primary testing method. With the socket still on the drill and the nut reattached to the spindle, use the drill to give the spindle a good spin. If you hear a noticeable grinding or squeaking sound, that spindle has gone bad and you'll need to replace it ASAP.
That may or may not be more work than you want to take on. If it is, there are other methods to determine if the spindle on your lawn mower has gone bad. The easiest method requires little more than turning the mower on its side or utilizing another method to expose the blade. This should obviously be done with extra care, particularly if you're using a gas-powered mower. Once the blade is accessible, put on your work gloves and try to rock it back and forth. Then, move it up and down. If it moves too much, the spindle may be spent.
You can also conduct the spin test without actually removing the spindle from the mower. If you don't have a drill, you can even do it by hand by simply spinning the blade. If you hear a grinding noise, you've likely got a bad spindle. If you're not comfortable replacing it yourself, odds are a local small engine specialist can no doubt do the job for you. It's good to get these replace either way, though, as neglecting maintenance is one of several lawn mower mistakes you don't want to make.