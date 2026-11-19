To share the game with another Xbox, you'll first need to buy and download "GTA 6" on your own Xbox. Afterward, sign in to your personal Xbox account on your friend's Xbox, then go to Profile & system > Settings > General > Personalization > My home Xbox. In this menu, select "Make this my home Xbox." You should be able to access your personal game library at this point, after which you'll need to download the game again on this Xbox, then have your friend log back in under their own Xbox account. Both of you should be able to start playing on your respective profiles and accounts. The only catch is that your Xbox will need to stay connected to the internet to keep playing.

For PS5, after buying and downloading "GTA 6" on your own PS5, you'll then need to sign in to your personal PlayStation account on the PS5 you want to share to. On that PS5, go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other, and enable the Console Sharing and Offline Play toggle. After that, just find the game in your library, download it, and have your friend switch back to their profile.

Both of you should be able to start playing the game on your respective PS5s and profiles. Just remember that you can only have Console Sharing enabled on one PS5 at a time, so if you already have it enabled on your PS5, you'll need to turn it off before you can enable it on another. This also means you can only share the game with one friend at a time. Keep in mind that if your copy of "GTA 6" comes with a free month of GTA+, only the account that purchased the game can claim the subscription.