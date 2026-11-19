5 New Echo Tools Included In The Company's Early-2027 Lineup
With origins in the United States, Echo is a power tool brand that has been around for more than 50 years. While it's currently owned by a Japanese company, it has grown into a global power tool manufacturer with production and assembly plants in both Asia and North America. As of today, it continues to maintain its headquarters in Illinois. Similar to other big-name manufacturers, Echo sells gas- and electric-powered variants for its power tools. Apart from outdoor power equipment, it also dabbles in industrial power equipment and robotic mowing technology. In general, it's known to have a great reputation across its various product lines and has a decades-long relationship with Home Depot. In recent times, it hasn't stopped in its desire to innovate, with plans to launch a slew of new tools set to join its portfolio in 2027.
In an August press release, Echo announced plans to distribute 11 new products both online and in-store through Home Depot and its independent dealers. The announcement includes both gas- and battery-powered tools that span blowers, lawn mowers, and backpack sprayers. In addition, it released plans to improve the existing 56V battery system with new tools for charging, power distribution, and upgraded batteries. The new release doubles down on solutions for professional users, but also includes a couple of tools homeowners can enjoy. Here are some to look out for, other similar new offers, and how they stack up to the current models available in its lineup.
Echo Backpack Blower
Among the many major leaf blower brands, Echo has always been a pioneer. In fact, it's even responsible for making the first backpack blower over half a century ago. In 2026, it hasn't stopped with its innovations and has launched its most powerful backpack blower yet, the Echo Backpack Blower (PB-9510). Priced at $749.99, it includes a five-year consumer warranty and a two-year commercial warranty. Capable of pushing 1,200 CFM at 230 mph, it's made for large cleanup jobs. Designed for professional use, it uses a 79.9cc pro-grade engine and metal-reinforced tube.
The entire backpack blower has a dry weight of 27.8 pounds with standard pipes, and the see-through fuel tank has a 100 fl. oz. capacity. For more comfortable handling, it has a vented back pad and padded straps. And for improved stability, it has a hip belt and chest strap. As of November 2026, it already has an average rating of 4.9 stars from nine users on the Echo website.
However, this isn't Echo's only blower coming up, since it also announced its new Echo 56V battery-powered handheld blower (DPB-2810) with a brushless motor that is capable of delivering up to 800 CFM of air at 190 mph. Additionally, it has a secondary handle for better control, a convertible tube design that goes from long to short, and offers ambidextrous control. With up to 25 minutes of runtime, it's a good battery-powered alternative for people who don't want to deal with the hassle of gas-powered tools.
Echo Backpack Sprayer
While Echo doesn't rank very high on our list of major pressure washer brands, it is still expanding its liquid-application lineup with its latest offer, the Echo Backpack Sprayer (DSH4010D). Designed for both professional and personal use, Echo's new backpack sprayer can generate up to 90 PSI. Running on the Echo battery system, it uses the company's special MAXOUT technology, which means it can maintain pressure even as the battery begins to deplete. It ships with a four-gallon tank, plus on-board storage for the different nozzles, so you can easily switch them out while you're on the go.
For improved stability, Echo says it has an integrated wave breaker, which helps reduce the chances of feeling imbalance from the moving liquid. Apart from this, it has a slew of other comfort-related features, such as its padded shoulder straps, back pad, and chest strap. If you ever need to work in the dark, it has a rear-facing work light. Lastly, it has a hip belt and a storage pocket, where you can put small items for safekeeping while you work.
As of November 2026, the brand doesn't list an official MSRP on its website. But if you want to check out the other sprayers that Echo has to offer, it has three different backpack sprayer variants: MS-4010BP ($119.99), MS-4010BPD ($129.99), and MS-5010BP ($129.99). For people on a budget, there's also the more affordable handheld two-gallon, 45 PSI sprayer, the MS-2310H ($64.99).
Echo 190cc Low Noise Self‑Propelled Lawn Mower
With an MSRP of $599.99, the Echo 190cc Low Noise Self‑Propelled Lawn Mower (LM-2119SPLN) is covered by its five-year consumer warranty and 90-day commercial warranty. As the name suggests, it has a 190cc Briggs & Stratton Engine with a rated speed of up to 2,860 rpm. It can mulch, side discharge, and bag, plus it utilizes its Quiet Power Technology to reduce noise by up to half. The entire lawn mower unit is 77.6 pounds, and its bag capacity sits at 2.3 bushels (81 liters). Made of heavy-duty steel, the 21-inch deck has a single-point height adjustment mechanism that lets you choose from seven height positions between 1.25 inches and four inches. It has 20-inch DualEdge Pro blades and the SpeedAdapt system to match your walking speed.
If you don't particularly need all that power, Echo also announced the 163cc Low Noise Self‑Propelled Lawn Mower (LM-2116SPLN). While it doesn't have a listed MSRP yet, we do know that it will have the same five-year consumer warranty and 90-day commercial warranty. Apart from using a 163cc Briggs & Stratton engine, it uses the same Quiet Power Technology, 21-inch steel deck, and SpeedAdapt system. Similarly, it has the same 81-liter bag capacity, number of height positions, and adjustment ranges. Some key differences include its lighter net weight of 74.1 pounds, a slightly slower rated speed of 2,850 rpm, and a Precision Edge blade.
Echo 56V Battery-Powered Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
We've mentioned before that Echo offers battery-powered push mower models that outperform Makita. In fact, we even think that its self-propelled model, the DLM-2100SP, is one of the best on the market. Recently, Echo has continued to double down on its position and announced the launch of another battery-powered, self-propelled lawn mower. With 3-in-1 mowing capabilities, the 56V Battery-Powered Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (DLM-2120SP) lets you mulch, bag, and side discharge. You don't need a mulch plug to switch between mulching and bagging. Using the brand's 56V battery system, it boasts up to a 75-minute run time with one full charge. Weighing 63.49 pounds, it can generate a no-load speed of up to 2,700 to 3,200 RPM with a self-propelled speed of 1.34 to 3.36 mph. You can adjust the height with a single button between 1 and 4 inches.
Some other neat features include an LED headlight for those late afternoons when you can't sleep and need to mow the lawn. But take note, Echo does discourage its use in the dark. While it does have an IPX4 water resistance rating and can handle a few splashes, it's not recommended for use in the rain or wet conditions due to the risk of electric shock. It also specifically says not to operate it while the grass is wet or on steep slopes. There are also easy-fold handles for a more compact storage experience.
Echo 6-Port Daisy Chain Charger
When it comes to extension cords, there are a few things you should avoid plugging into them, especially other power strips. Referred to as "daisy chaining," this is often discouraged because it can lead to fire hazards. However, this can be a problem if you ever need to charge multiple power tool batteries and have limited plugs in your workspace. To solve this problem, Echo plans to launch several products, including the 6-Port Daisy Chain Charger, which is targeted towards users who manage multiple fleets.
As the name suggests, multiple units are meant to be "daisy-chained" together. Plugged into a single outlet, the charger itself can charge up to six batteries. However, it doesn't stop there. With the same 120V outlet, you can hook up to three chargers. This means you can charge up to 18 batteries simultaneously. Out of the box, it includes a steel wall mount, so you can get some extra floor space.
According to Echo, it's also compatible with its new Echo Power Distribution Manager (PDM-204T). The PDM uses smart load balancing technology to prevent charging-related issues. It also has a built-in LED display. If you want to scale it in the future, Echo says it's capable of supporting up to 16 chargers. Designed to work with all of its 56V batteries, the 6-Port Daisy Chain Charger will also work with its upcoming X Series Tabless Batteries, which will have two models: the 5.0Ah (LBP-56V250T) and 10.0 Ah (LBP-56V500T).