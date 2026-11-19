With origins in the United States, Echo is a power tool brand that has been around for more than 50 years. While it's currently owned by a Japanese company, it has grown into a global power tool manufacturer with production and assembly plants in both Asia and North America. As of today, it continues to maintain its headquarters in Illinois. Similar to other big-name manufacturers, Echo sells gas- and electric-powered variants for its power tools. Apart from outdoor power equipment, it also dabbles in industrial power equipment and robotic mowing technology. In general, it's known to have a great reputation across its various product lines and has a decades-long relationship with Home Depot. In recent times, it hasn't stopped in its desire to innovate, with plans to launch a slew of new tools set to join its portfolio in 2027.

In an August press release, Echo announced plans to distribute 11 new products both online and in-store through Home Depot and its independent dealers. The announcement includes both gas- and battery-powered tools that span blowers, lawn mowers, and backpack sprayers. In addition, it released plans to improve the existing 56V battery system with new tools for charging, power distribution, and upgraded batteries. The new release doubles down on solutions for professional users, but also includes a couple of tools homeowners can enjoy. Here are some to look out for, other similar new offers, and how they stack up to the current models available in its lineup.