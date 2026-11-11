5 Electric Push Mower Brands With Better Ratings Than Makita

In the age of cordless, battery-powered power tools, a lot of people have devoted their toolbox to a single battery system for maximum convenience. While this is a great way to reduce the number of batteries you need to own to save money, it does limit yourself to a single brand, and that brand is not necessarily going to deliver the best quality for every single kind of power tool. Take Makita, for instance. Makita is one of SlashGear's top three power tool brands on the market and has many highly rated tools available, but when it comes to electric lawn mowers, there are plenty of other brands ahead of them.

Among all the electric mower brands rated by Consumer Reports, Makita falls in the bottom half of the pack with its overall ratings. The publication gives 28 different battery-powered self-propelled mower models its "CR Recommended" stamp of approval, and Makita only accounts for two models within that, both of which are on the lower-end of the recommendations. For battery-powered push mowers, zero Makita models get that "CR Recommended" badge.

Other publications are similarly nonplused about Makita mowers. Popular Mechanics, The Spruce, and Wirecutter don't have the name Makita anywhere in their rankings of the best mowers you can buy. Pro Tool Reviews does recommend the Makita 40V Max XGT 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, though notes its base $999 price tag is quite expensive. Because of this lack of enthusiasm, we're going to look at five different electric mower brands that generally receive higher ratings from both experts and owners.