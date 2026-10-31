Do Electric Lawn Mowers Cut Grass As Well As Gas Mowers?

Like most electric lawn tools, battery mowers can stack up well against gas-powered ones, but they have to be put in pretty specific circumstances to do so. In a tight, controlled environment like a suburban front lawn, you aren't being overly demanding with what the mowers need to do. However, once you expand beyond those parameters, the ability of an electric mower to keep up starts to go down.

If you're on a larger property, where you need to regularly mow an acre or more, you'll find it more difficult to track down battery-powered walk-behind mowers that have the battery life to handle that. In that same Ryobi 40V battery system, the most coverage you're going to get is about three-quarters of an acre with a runtime of up to 70 minutes. Reaching that figure also requires two 40V batteries. Ryobi also has an 80V battery model with a 30-inch deck that handles one full acre, which will cost you $2,399. Meanwhile, a Toro 30-inch TimeMaster gas-powered mower with a 223cc Briggs and Stratton engine and electric start can get you an acre of coverage for $1,799, and it's the most expensive gas-powered walk-behind mower the company offers.

Gas mowers are also more useful in situations where you need to cut really tall grass that isn't regularly maintained. Your charge will drain faster when the mower is chewing through thick, overgrown grass, since any motor has to strain more in those conditions, and battery life is generally less than a tank of gas to begin with. You'll also have a harder time on rougher terrain with an electric mower, which is best used in flat, smooth environments.