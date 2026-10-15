4 Power Tool Brands Owned By Chervon

Ego is one of the brands founded by Chervon, and it has developed a name for itself in cordless power tools. Chervon launched the brand back in 2012 in the United States, but it wasn't until 2014 that things started really taking off. That's due in no small part to the creation of Ego's patented Power+ battery system.

This is a 56V ARC Lithium battery, and it works on every battery-powered tool that brand produces. This includes everything from chainsaws to lawn mowers to string trimmers. Within this system, there are numerous tools that any household would find incredibly useful in their regular work. Ego exclusively produces tools for outdoor use, so if you were hoping for an Ego-branded drill/driver or circular saw, you'd be out of luck. Ego outdoor tools are sold at Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and any number of specialty retailers.

Regular Ego products are great for home use, but if professional equipment is what you're after, it can provide that as well with Ego Commercial. These tools still use the Power+ battery system, but they are designed for batteries with a lot of amp hours or even multiple batteries. Ego Commercial also has a commercial grade battery charging system called PGX that allows up to 70 different Power+ batteries to be charged overnight on one 15A circuit. So, even if one or two Power+ batteries can't get all of your commercial work done for the day, you can have plenty of backups fully charged at your disposal. For outdoor power tools, Chervon's Ego has got you covered.