Tankless water heaters come with all sorts of benefits. You get on-demand hot water at a continuous rate, as opposed to standard water heaters, which can run out of hot water if used too long. They're also more efficient, generally smaller, and come with a reduced risk of bursting and flooding your space. They even tend to last longer, going the distance for up to two decades versus the 10 years or so for standard water heaters. So, that means the choice is obvious, right?

Well, like any appliance, tankless water heaters have their share of problems. They cost more to install and more to maintain, and they have flow rate limitations, since they can only heat so much water at once. They're also not immune to breaking down or having a problem. The problems are different than a standard water heater, but they do exist and in a frustrating twist, the symptoms of any given break can be indicative of a number of problems.

Tankless water heaters still have common problems, and learning how to identify and fix those problems is part of the ownership experience. If you're thinking of buying one or you have one and it's having problems, here are some of the most common problems with tankless water heaters, the potential symptoms of those problems, and some potential solutions.